PSG, Real Madrid – Mercato: the note soars for Haaland, 3 clubs including Barça are dropped!

The hunt for Erling Haaland (21) is on. At the end of the contract in June 2024, the Borussia Dortmund striker could well leave Germany next season given the number of courtiers who have already knocked on his door in recent months. The list of clubs interested (PSG, Real Madrid, etc.) in the profile of the Norwegian striker would nevertheless have been reduced as a skin of grief because of the overall cost of the operation.

“The full package – including release clause, five-year salary and agent fees – is likely to be between € 250 million and € 300 million,” said Toni Kroos’ agent Volker Struth. A club like Bayern Munich, even if they have funds, will not go to Haaland. In Germany, the club know they would come under fire if a player earns € 50million a year. “

Besides Bayern Munich, therefore, two other European leaders could quickly drop the Haaland file: FC Barcelona, ​​penniless, and Manchester United. According to Sport, Mino Raiola would indeed be particularly upset against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the treatment he is subjecting to Paul Pogba. The super agent could thus make the Red Devils pay with his other colt Haaland.

