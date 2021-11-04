PSG: the club’s reaction to Messi’s summons with Argentina

Zapping Foot National Top 10: the most expensive trainers in history

Give honour where honour is due. Despite his injury and his unavailability for PSG, the club, via its medical staff, gave the green light for Lionel Messi to join the Argentine selection. As a reminder, Messi could not play with Paris yesterday in the Champions League against Leipzig (2-2) because of muscle discomfort and a painful knee. The former FC Barcelona player was taken out by Pochettino during half-time against Lille last Friday. He is currently continuing his treatment sessions. His recovery is going in the right direction according to RMC Sport. Reason why the Parisian medical staff did not oppose the six-fold golden ball joining their selection.

The Argentine genius (34) has been summoned by Lionel Scaloni for the next gathering of the “Albicesleste” next week. The teammates of Leandro Paredes, also called up despite being injured, will face Uruguay on Saturday November 13 in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, ahead of the Superclasico against Brazil on Wednesday 17.



