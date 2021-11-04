Publicis wins Facebook media contract (Meta)

This annual budget would represent at least $ 700 million.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has entrusted its global advertising budget for purchasing media space to Spark Foundry, a US subsidiary of French Publicis.

“Spark Foundry will be responsible for strategic directions, media format innovation, planning and investments, channel approach, tools, technology and operations”, a spokesperson for Meta confirmed to AFP on Wednesday. According to specialized news sites like Adweek, this annual budget would represent at least 700 million dollars and Publicis would have delighted its competitors, the British WPP and the Japanese Dentsu. Meta has not confirmed an amount.





A brand in full transformation

The American social media giant, which includes the Facebook and Instagram platforms, and the WhatsApp and Messenger messengers, is currently embroiled in one of its worst reputation crises after revelations from a whistleblower accusing it of put profits before the safety of its users. “We have a long experience in supporting brands undergoing transformation”, noted Sarah Kramer, the boss of Spark Foundry in the United States, quoted by Meta in an email to AFP.

The Publicis advertising group exceeded its pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter, thanks to its growth in all regions of the world. In mid-October, it revised its outlook for 2021 upwards.