Quack, backstage, emotion … Julian Bugier was live from Dieppe for the France 2 news

The spectators attended the broadcast of the television news from the Place Nationale – Paris-Normandie

Paquita Clapisson, who sells shells and fish at barriers, answers questions from Julian Bugier live – Paris-Normandie

Paquita Clapisson, who sells shells and fish at barriers, answers questions from Julian Bugier live – Paris-Normandie

Julian Bugier interviewed the mayor of Dieppe, Nicolas Langlois, from the marina, close to the Ferris wheel – Paris-Normandie

After the news, the mayor invited the France 2 team to lunch – Paris-Normandie

Among the issues raised by the fish sales professional: the difficulty of recruiting a shell huller – Paris-Normandie

Paquita Clapisson, leaving the set, was moved to read the messages of pride and admiration of her acquaintances following her live performance – Paris-Normandie

Journalist Valérie Heurtel developed her column “An idea for France” from Dieppe, too – Paris-Normandie

During a report, the cameraman and the presenter sprinted between the plateau of the Place Nationale and the surroundings of the marina to question the mayor – Paris-Normandie

The structure of the ephemeral plateau and all the necessary equipment were sent and installed on Wednesday afternoon – Paris-Normandie

Several cameras have been placed around the plateau, on the Place Nationale – Paris-Normandie

Jean-Pierre Sagot, fisherman at Tréport, was interviewed live by Julian Bugier – Paris-Normandie

The filming equipment was protected from the drizzle which invited itself at midday, Thursday – Paris-Normandie

A transparent roof housed the plateau installed in the heart of the Thursday market, Place Nationale – Paris-Normandie

The intervention of the fisherman Jean-Pierre Sagot took place live – Paris-Normandie

The preparations for the live broadcast, like the news by itself, see a handful of technicians busy, determined and visibly a little stressed – Paris-Normandie

Julian Bugier presents the 1 p.m. news from France 2 since January 2021 – Paris-Normandie

For the presenter, the market is the best place to install a direct, in the middle of the inhabitants – Paris-Normandie

Julian Bugier is set up before the live – Paris-Normandie

Despite the professionalism of the security guards responsible for preventing the intrusion on the set, a man approached to cry out against Emmanuel Macron. A brief incident which did not disturb the course of the newspaper. – Paris-Normandy

The mayor spoke of the difficulties of his constituents – Paris-Normandie

Nice moment with the journalist, for a souvenir photo and a lot of selfies – Paris-Normandie

At the end of the newspaper, the mayor was questioned in front of the marina – Paris-Normandie

Souvenir photo with the security and surveillance professionals of the Lancry company, on site since the day before – Paris-Normandie

End clap for this first relocated news, from Dieppe, on the quay not far from the big wheel – Paris-Normandie

Paquita Clapisson, never without her shells! – Paris-Normandy

