More

    Quack, backstage, emotion … Julian Bugier was live from Dieppe for the France 2 news

    Entertainment


    The spectators attended the broadcast of the television news from the Place Nationale – Paris-Normandie

    Spectators watched the televised news broadcast from Place Nationale

    Paquita Clapisson, who sells shells and fish at barriers, answers questions from Julian Bugier live – Paris-Normandie

    Paquita Clapisson, who sells shells and fish at barriers, answers questions from Julian Bugier live

    Paquita Clapisson, who sells shells and fish at barriers, answers questions from Julian Bugier live – Paris-Normandie

    Paquita Clapisson, who sells shells and fish at barriers, answers questions from Julian Bugier live

    Julian Bugier interviewed the mayor of Dieppe, Nicolas Langlois, from the marina, close to the Ferris wheel – Paris-Normandie

    Julian Bugier interviewed the mayor of Dieppe, Nicolas Langlois, from the marina, close to the Ferris wheel

    After the news, the mayor invited the France 2 team to lunch – Paris-Normandie

    After the news, the mayor invited the France 2 team to lunch

    Among the issues raised by the fish sales professional: the difficulty of recruiting a shell huller – Paris-Normandie

    Among the issues raised by the fish sales professional: the difficulty of recruiting a shell huller

    Paquita Clapisson, leaving the set, was moved to read the messages of pride and admiration of her acquaintances following her live performance – Paris-Normandie

    Paquita Clapisson, leaving the set, was moved to read the messages of pride and admiration of her acquaintances following her live performance

    Journalist Valérie Heurtel developed her column “An idea for France” from Dieppe, too – Paris-Normandie

    Journalist Valérie Heurtel also developed her column “An idea for France” from Dieppe, too.

    During a report, the cameraman and the presenter sprinted between the plateau of the Place Nationale and the surroundings of the marina to question the mayor – Paris-Normandie

    During a report, the cameraman and the presenter sprinted between the plateau of the Place Nationale and the surroundings of the marina to question the mayor

    The structure of the ephemeral plateau and all the necessary equipment were sent and installed on Wednesday afternoon – Paris-Normandie

    The structure of the ephemeral plateau and all the necessary equipment were sent and installed from the afternoon of Wednesday

    Several cameras have been placed around the plateau, on the Place Nationale – Paris-Normandie

    Several cameras have been placed around the plateau, on the Place Nationale

    Jean-Pierre Sagot, fisherman at Tréport, was interviewed live by Julian Bugier – Paris-Normandie

    Jean-Pierre Sagot, fisherman at Tréport, was interviewed live by Julian Bugier

    The filming equipment was protected from the drizzle which invited itself at midday, Thursday – Paris-Normandie

    The filming equipment was protected from the drizzle which invited itself to midday on Thursday

    A transparent roof housed the plateau installed in the heart of the Thursday market, Place Nationale – Paris-Normandie

    A transparent roof housed the plateau installed in the heart of the Thursday market, Place Nationale

    The intervention of the fisherman Jean-Pierre Sagot took place live – Paris-Normandie

    The intervention of fisherman Jean-Pierre Sagot took place live

    The preparations for the live broadcast, like the news by itself, see a handful of technicians busy, determined and visibly a little stressed – Paris-Normandie

    Preparations for the live broadcast, like the news by itself, see a handful of techies bustling about, determined and visibly a little stressed

    Julian Bugier presents the 1 p.m. news from France 2 since January 2021 – Paris-Normandie

    Julian Bugier presents the 1 p.m. news from France 2 since January 2021

    For the presenter, the market is the best place to install a direct, in the middle of the inhabitants – Paris-Normandie

    For the presenter, the market is the best place to install a live, in the middle of the inhabitants

    Julian Bugier is set up before the live – Paris-Normandie

    Julian Bugier is set up before the live

    Despite the professionalism of the security guards responsible for preventing the intrusion on the set, a man approached to cry out against Emmanuel Macron. A brief incident which did not disturb the course of the newspaper. – Paris-Normandy

    Despite the professionalism of the security guards responsible for preventing the intrusion on the set, a man approached to cry out against Emmanuel Macron. A brief incident which did not disturb the course of the newspaper.

    The mayor spoke of the difficulties of his constituents – Paris-Normandie

    The mayor spoke of the difficulties of his constituents

    Nice moment with the journalist, for a souvenir photo and a lot of selfies – Paris-Normandie

    Nice moment with the journalist, for a souvenir photo and a lot of selfies

    At the end of the newspaper, the mayor was questioned in front of the marina – Paris-Normandie

    At the end of the newspaper, the mayor was questioned in front of the marina

    Souvenir photo with the security and surveillance professionals of the Lancry company, on site since the day before – Paris-Normandie

    Souvenir photo with the security and surveillance professionals of the Lancry company, on site since the day before

    End clap for this first relocated news, from Dieppe, on the quay not far from the big wheel – Paris-Normandie

    End clap for this first relocated newscast, from Dieppe, on the quay not far from the big wheel

    Paquita Clapisson, never without her shells! – Paris-Normandy

    Paquita Clapisson, never without her shells!

    Paquita Clapisson, who sells shells and fish at barriers, answers questions from Julian Bugier live – Paris-Normandie


    Paquita Clapisson, who sells shells and fish at barriers, answers questions from Julian Bugier live

    Julian Bugier interviewed the mayor of Dieppe, Nicolas Langlois, from the marina, close to the Ferris wheel – Paris-Normandie

    Julian Bugier interviewed the mayor of Dieppe, Nicolas Langlois, from the marina, close to the Ferris wheel

    After the news, the mayor invited the France 2 team to lunch – Paris-Normandie

    After the news, the mayor invited the France 2 team to lunch

    Among the issues raised by the fish sales professional: the difficulty of recruiting a shell huller – Paris-Normandie

    Among the issues raised by the fish sales professional: the difficulty of recruiting a shell huller

    Paquita Clapisson, leaving the set, was moved to read the messages of pride and admiration of her acquaintances following her live performance – Paris-Normandie

    Paquita Clapisson, leaving the set, was moved to read the messages of pride and admiration of her acquaintances following her live performance

    Journalist Valérie Heurtel developed her column “An idea for France” from Dieppe, too – Paris-Normandie

    Journalist Valérie Heurtel also developed her column “An idea for France” from Dieppe, too.

    During a report, the cameraman and the presenter sprinted between the plateau of the Place Nationale and the surroundings of the marina to question the mayor – Paris-Normandie

    During a report, the cameraman and the presenter sprinted between the plateau of the Place Nationale and the surroundings of the marina to question the mayor

    The structure of the ephemeral plateau and all the necessary equipment were sent and installed on Wednesday afternoon – Paris-Normandie

    The structure of the ephemeral plateau and all the necessary equipment were sent and installed from the afternoon of Wednesday

    Several cameras have been placed around the plateau, on the Place Nationale – Paris-Normandie

    Several cameras have been placed around the plateau, on the Place Nationale

    Jean-Pierre Sagot, fisherman at Tréport, was interviewed live by Julian Bugier – Paris-Normandie

    Jean-Pierre Sagot, fisherman at Tréport, was interviewed live by Julian Bugier

    The filming equipment was protected from the drizzle which invited itself at midday, Thursday – Paris-Normandie

    The filming equipment was protected from the drizzle which invited itself to midday on Thursday

    A transparent roof housed the plateau installed in the heart of the Thursday market, Place Nationale – Paris-Normandie

    A transparent roof housed the plateau installed in the heart of the Thursday market, Place Nationale

    The intervention of the fisherman Jean-Pierre Sagot took place live – Paris-Normandie

    The intervention of fisherman Jean-Pierre Sagot took place live

    The preparations for the live broadcast, like the news by itself, see a handful of technicians busy, determined and visibly a little stressed – Paris-Normandie

    Preparations for the live broadcast, like the news by itself, see a handful of techies bustling about, determined and visibly a little stressed

    Julian Bugier presents the 1 p.m. news from France 2 since January 2021 – Paris-Normandie

    Julian Bugier presents the 1 p.m. news from France 2 since January 2021

    For the presenter, the market is the best place to install a direct, in the middle of the inhabitants – Paris-Normandie

    For the presenter, the market is the best place to install a live, in the middle of the inhabitants

    Julian Bugier is set up before the live – Paris-Normandie

    Julian Bugier is set up before the live

    Despite the professionalism of the security guards responsible for preventing the intrusion on the set, a man approached to cry out against Emmanuel Macron. A brief incident which did not disturb the course of the newspaper. – Paris-Normandy

    Despite the professionalism of the security guards responsible for preventing the intrusion on the set, a man approached to cry out against Emmanuel Macron. A brief incident which did not disturb the course of the newspaper.

    The mayor spoke of the difficulties of his constituents – Paris-Normandie

    The mayor spoke of the difficulties of his constituents

    Nice moment with the journalist, for a souvenir photo and a lot of selfies – Paris-Normandie

    Nice moment with the journalist, for a souvenir photo and a lot of selfies

    At the end of the newspaper, the mayor was questioned in front of the marina – Paris-Normandie

    At the end of the newspaper, the mayor was questioned in front of the marina

    Souvenir photo with the security and surveillance professionals of the Lancry company, on site since the day before – Paris-Normandie

    Souvenir photo with the security and surveillance professionals of the Lancry company, on site since the day before

    End clap for this first relocated news, from Dieppe, on the quay not far from the big wheel – Paris-Normandie

    End clap for this first relocated newscast, from Dieppe, on the quay not far from the big wheel

    Paquita Clapisson, never without her shells! – Paris-Normandy

    Paquita Clapisson, never without her shells!


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleMacBook Air 2022: a fatally more expensive Mac?
    Next articleWHO worries about “very worrying” rate of transmission in Europe

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC