Radiant, Aya Nakamura breaks the internet on the cover of the first Vogue France

“The very first issue of Vogue France will pay homage and celebrate individuality “, tells Eugenie Trochu, responsible for editorial content at the house of Vogue France. It is therefore natural that Aya Nakamura was chosen to illustrate the cover of this exceptional issue.

The French singer represents “the freedom to dress as you wish, to think differently, to put all the colors on your nails, your hair, your cheeks … To proclaim loud and clear your identity, to celebrate your differences”. Aya Nakamura and Vogue France embody the same values ​​and unite to highlight French singularity and chic.



This already cult cover of the singer, who released her third album in 2020, was produced by talented photographer Carlijn Jacobs. The styling is signed by Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who has chosen a Balenciaga outfit for the new generation French icon. You will be able to find this first issue of Vogue France (formerly Vogue Paris) from Thursday November 4 in newsstands and online.