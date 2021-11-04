Raphaël Varane withdraws for the next matches of the Blues

Released injured against Atalanta on Tuesday, the Manchester United defender will miss the next international window.

Didier Deschamps has to worry about. Cornerstone of the defense of the Blues, Raphaël Varane will be absent for a month and will miss the last meeting of the year with the France team, after being injured on Tuesday in the Champions League with Manchester United, his club announced on Wednesday 3 November.

The 28-year-old center-back will miss the reception of Kazakhstan on Saturday, November 13, then the trip to Finland on November 16.

Already affected in the adductors during the final of the Nations League against Spain (2-1), the former Real Madrid stopper is experiencing some physical difficulties this season. The French coach will announce his list for the next two outings on Thursday. The Blues could validate their ticket for the 2022 World Cup if they win against Kazakhstan.