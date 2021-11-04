RATP fined 400,000 euros for illegal filing

These data were used to organize a classification of employees in order to prepare promotion choices.

Data collected on employees and kept for several years can be very expensive for an employer. An invoice of 400,000 euros has just been sent to the RATP by the Cnil, the authority which ensures the protection of personal data. In May 2020, several unions protested against the registration and discrimination of agents at a bus depot.

An echo of the denunciation by Mediapart of an illegal listing classifying the agents according to their driving hours and listing the days of sick leave, maternity leave, unauthorized absence as well as the number of days of strike. This information was used in the context of the preparation of “classification committees” intended to ensure career advancement.





Personal initiatives according to the management of the Ratp

Following a complaint in May 2020 from the CGT to the Cnil, the RATP conducted its investigation and found that four bus depots were affected by this practice. The CNIL finally counted six. The management of the company underlined that “the disputed tables reported were produced by the bus centers concerned on their own initiative and in formal contradiction with the rules in force within the company”.

“This sanction is quite heavy given the marginality of the practice,” considers Merav Griguer, lawyer at Bird & Bird and specializing in the protection of personal data. The CNIL did not take into account the corrective measures taken by RATP in the meantime. This is a very strong message sent to businesses. The case will not end there. The CGT said it had also filed a criminal complaint.

