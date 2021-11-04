More

    Real Madrid, PSG – Mercato: Pérez receives an unexpected blow of pressure with Mbappé

    Real Madrid did the job last night against Shakhtar Donetsk. Thanks to two goals from Karim Benzema, the Merengue have taken a big step towards qualification (a victory in the last two matches and it will be good), while scoring the club’s 1,000th goal in the Champions, obviously an absolute record for the test. But it would take more to satisfy the very demanding Madrid supporters. This plus has a name: Kylian Mbappé.

    The famous program El Chiringuito has also unveiled images of a scene that occurred at the end of the match against Shakhtar. Real president Florentino Pérez is inside a sedan, stopped at a red light. Four supporters approach the vehicle and, with folded hands as if to beg, they say to him “Florentino, bring us Mbappé!”. A phrase repeated over and over again, until the light turns green, and which proves to what extent the native of Bondy is expected as the messiah on the side of the Bernabeu.

