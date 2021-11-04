Reassuring news for Benzema, Ancelotti flees the Hazard controversy

Zapping Goal! Football club Real Madrid: Eden Hazard’s injury history

Released prematurely after his double against Shakthar Donetsk (2-1), Karim Benzema is doing well. The captain of Real Madrid gave reassuring information after his exit: “I was a little embarrassed, a mixture between a blow and fatigue”, he blurted at Movistar. A priori, there is therefore no injury and the French preferred to save in anticipation of future deadlines.

Ancelotti liked … the Bernabeu whistles

Present at a press conference a few minutes ago, Carlo Ancelotti spoke of a simple fatigue for his striker and did not want to insist too much on the performances of his three heroes of the match (Benzema, Vinicius, Courtois): “C ‘ it is true that they stood out more than the others but everyone tries and gives everything. Real remain Real, it’s not just these three ”.

Galvanized by the whistles from the Bernabeu which “motivated” his team to give more, the Mister did not want to argue about the presence on the bench of Eden Hazard: “He was in the list to play. It could have been today, Saturday … He needs minutes to show his best version, I take him from the list and I will put him when the time is right. Today, I thought about putting it on but I finally preferred a winger to take the lane ”.



