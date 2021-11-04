Record contaminations in Germany, the pandemic returns to Europe

Germany, like the rest of Europe, is once again facing a very strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. Thursday reached a record with 33,949 contaminations in 24 hours. A figure that had not been reached since December 2020. Nearly 165 new deaths in 24 hours were recorded Thursday by the Robert Koch health watch institute. In Germany more than 4.6 million people have been infected since the start of the epidemic.

WHO concern

The delegate in Europe of the World Health Organization is alarmed. He points out that this increase in cases is linked to a insufficient vaccination coverage as well as the relaxation of anti-covid measures.

“We are, again, at the epicenter“, lamented the director of WHO Europe, Hans Kluge, during an online press conference. For him, the current rate of transmission in the 53 countries of Europe is worrying.”If we stay on this trajectory, we could see another half a million deaths from Covid-19 in the region by February.“, he warned. The WHO fears new deaths while the milestone of five million deaths caused by the pandemic in the was crossed Monday evening.

New restrictive measures?

The health ministers of the federal government and the regions of Germany could decide new restrictions in the coming days.

Baden-Württemberg, a border region of Alsace, has already decided on new restrictions at the beginning of the week, after having reached its first health alert threshold. These measures concern in particular theunvaccinated people who can no longer go to restaurants, movies or sports clubs, without presenting a PCR test.





