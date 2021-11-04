Red Dead Redemption 2: the number of sales revealed, the profitable wild west

At the end of 2018, Arthur Morgan landed on his horse to impose his long ruthless adventure: a true cultural phenomenon, Red Dead Redemption II has definitely caused a lot of ink to flow. Today, the time has come to take stock… and it seems fruitful.

During its quarterly conference call, Take-Two, the firm behind both Rockstar and 2K Games, took the opportunity to update some of its more impressive numbers. Among them, we find the scores of GTA 5, in constant progression and which still and always tutu the tops of the industry, but also those of Red Dead Redemption II. Three years later, the open world is therefore showing very, very good results.

The good, the bad and the very rich

Therefore, to say, the dusty journey of gangster Arthur Morgan has found no less than 39 million takers across the world and this since its arrival in October 2018: even better, Take-Two confirms that the number of active gamers increased by 26% while its online gamer curve increased by 29%. As a result, Red Dead Online, the multiplayer part and now standalone, is announced as a success that exceeded the expectations of the publisher.

Box full for Red Dead Redemption II therefore, which has, since its release, had the opportunity to go to PC and then to cleverly maintain any multiplayer game with relentless and constant maintenance from Rockstar. Will we be entitled to a PS5 and Xbox Series version one day, just to inflate the statistics like Grand Theft Auto V? Nothing is less certain but for the moment, the title continues to sell without great difficulty on the usual platforms, namely Windows, PS4, Xbox One and even Google Stadia.





By the way, Take-Two reveals that The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridan has sold 4 million copies on Switch alone while its WWE SuperCard app has been downloaded over 24 million times, making the fastest growing mobile game in its history. We would therefore be tempted to say that all is well, and yet: the company has also confirmed the cancellation of a mysterious game in development, resulting in the loss of over $ 50 million …