    Relapse for Ousmane Dembélé!

    The nightmare continues for Ousmane Dembélé: after playing again Tuesday against Dynamo Kiev in C1 for the first time in nearly five months, the French winger suffers from a strain at the back of the left thigh, announced FC Barcelona Thursday in a statement. “Ousmane Dembélé has an elongation in the semi-membranous muscle of the left thigh,” Barça said in a statement, without giving the duration of his absence but specifying that the Frenchman will be absent for the match of the 13th day of La Liga in Vigo, Saturday (4:15 p.m.).

    On Tuesday, Dembélé replaced the young Gavi (17), in the 65th minute of the match against Dynamo Kiev counting for the 4th day of the Champions League, when the score was 0-0. It was his first match for nearly five months: last June, “Dembouz” was forced to give up his place at the end of France’s match against Hungary at the Euro, victim of a tendon disinsertion. femoral biceps in the right knee, for which he underwent surgery on June 28 in Turku, Finland.


    Last season he had already missed five games in December with a similar injury on the other leg, a small hamstring strain in his right leg. The Barcelona career of the French winger has been largely truncated by repeated injuries, preventing him from settling as a holder in the Catalan formation. Dembélé is not on the list of 23 Blues called up this Thursday by French coach Didier Deschamps for the November international window.


