Rennes win against Mura, Tottenham win for Antonio Conte’s premiere

Mura held 76 minutes. In the Slovenian goal, the obscure Croatian goalkeeper Matko Obradovic was solid for a long time, stopping the numerous Rennes attempts (8th, 20th, 45th, 53rd …) In the rain, Bruno Genesio’s men largely dominated the debates, despite a reorganized team (15 shots to 0 at the break). The absences of Laborde or even Tait may have weighed on the offensive efficiency. Because Rennes was forced to wait until the 76th minute to see … a defender open the scoring. It was Loïc Badé who unblocked the situation, scoring his first professional goal with a header after receiving a free kick from Majer. This success allows the Bretons to have three points ahead of Tottenham at the top of the group.



