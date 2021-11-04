More

    Rennes win against Mura, Tottenham win for Antonio Conte’s premiere

    Mura held 76 minutes. In the Slovenian goal, the obscure Croatian goalkeeper Matko Obradovic was solid for a long time, stopping the numerous Rennes attempts (8th, 20th, 45th, 53rd …) In the rain, Bruno Genesio’s men largely dominated the debates, despite a reorganized team (15 shots to 0 at the break). The absences of Laborde or even Tait may have weighed on the offensive efficiency. Because Rennes was forced to wait until the 76th minute to see … a defender open the scoring. It was Loïc Badé who unblocked the situation, scoring his first professional goal with a header after receiving a free kick from Majer. This success allows the Bretons to have three points ahead of Tottenham at the top of the group.


    Conte wins for his first with Spurs

    Antonio Conte’s first on the Spurs bench was bizarre. His team started very strong against Vitesse Arnhem: they led 3-0 after 28 minutes of play, thanks in particular to Kane and Lucas Moura, involved on two goals each. But Londoners have lost track. Rasmussen (after a corner) then Bero (on a serve from former Rennais Gboho) gave Vitesse a lot of hope. The expulsion of Romero, too (59th). The Dutch failed to equalize, and they finished nine after the reds of Doekhi (81st) and Schubert (85th). Tottenham, who ultimately won 3-2, will face another sick team in three days in the Premier League: Everton.


