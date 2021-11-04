Researchers propose that the growth of black holes is linked to the expansion of the Universe

Six years ago, scientists detected gravitational waves produced by the fusion of two black holes. In addition to verifying a major and long-debated prediction of Albert Einstein’s theory of gravity, this detection would be the first direct evidence for the existence of black holes. Since then, gravitational wave observatories have detected several black hole mergers, but astronomers face a problem: many of these black holes are unexpectedly large. A team of researchers proposes a model according to which black holes would grow with the expansion of the Universe.

a black hole is a celestial body so compact that the intensity of its gravitational field prevents any form of matter or radiation to escape: thus, these objects cannot emit or diffuse light, making them optically invisible. The black holes are therefore only detectable by the effects of their gravitational fields, but in 2015, the “direct” observation of black holes was carried out thanks to the first direct observation ofgravitational waves.

The gravitational waves, whose existence was predicted by Albert Einstein in 1916, and confirmed 100 years later, are oscillations of the curvature of space-time that propagate from their point of origin. This type of curvature can occur when moving very massive objects in space, producing a disturbance of thespace-time which would extend in a manner analogous to waves on the surface of the water. It is thanks to the Observatory of gravitational waves by interferometry laser (Ligo) that the first direct observation of gravitational waves was carried out in 2015, and confirmed in 2016.





The size of the observed black holes exceeds expectations

Since the first sighting of coalescence (fusion) black holes in 2015 by Ligo, the astronomers have been repeatedly surprised by their large masses : the physicists originally expected that stellar black holes have masses less than about 40 times that of the Sun, but the Ligo Observatory has however detected many black holes sometimes as massive as 100 suns. Many scenarios have been proposed to explain the formation of such massive black holes, but none has been able to explain the great diversity of masses of black holes observed. This new study, led by a team of researchers from the University of Hawaii, the University of Chicago and the University of Michigan, is the first to suggest that the formation of black holes low or high masses could result from a single phenomenon, in which black holes would gain mass from the expansion of theUniverse.

Usually the astronomers model black holes in a universe without expansion: this is a reasonable assumption which allows a good simplification of theequation from Einstein. But to study their hypothesis, the astronomers in the study took into account the expansion of the Universe over time. In their new model, the team of researchers simulated the birth, life and death of millions of pairs of large stars. When the stars die to form black holes, the pair is linked to the size of the Universe: between the formation of black holes and their eventual merger, the Universe could grow enormously. In their model, as the Universe continued to grow, the researchers observed that the mass of these black holes increased as they spiraled toward each other. This not only results in more massive black holes during the merger, but also a much larger number of mergers. The comparison between their predictions and the Ligo observations seems more satisfactory.

This visualization shows the gravitational waves emitted by two black holes of almost equal mass as they spiral and merge. © NASA

Michael Zevin, co-author of the research, nevertheless wishes to emphasize that this model must still be taken with caution: “ While we used a simulated stellar population that reflects the data we currently have, there is a lot of wiggle room. »As the observatories ofgravitational waves will gain in sensitivity, the increased quantity and quality of the data collected will allow a more in-depth study of this hypothesis.