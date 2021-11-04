resumed at the very end of the match, PSG must be satisfied with the draw in Leipzig

Held in check in Germany (2-2) on Wednesday, the Parisians lost the lead in Group A to Manchester City, winner of Bruges (4-1).

And that’s all. Resumed at the very end of the match, PSG leaves Leipzig with the point of the draw (2-2) this Wednesday, during the fourth day of the Champions League. A relatively logical result given the physiognomy of the meeting, but which will necessarily leave a bitter taste in Paris with regard to the scenario Especially since at the same time, Manchester City, their next opponent in C1, has disposed of Bruges (3 -1) and took the lead of group A. PSG still has four lengths ahead of the third. Semi-finalists in 2020, the Germans, them, see their last hopes of reaching the 8th fly away. They can still aim for third place, synonymous with accession to the Europa League.

German pressure put the Red and Blue on the grill. A catastrophic start to the match on all fronts. Harassed, asphyxiated, without solution, they were quick to give in, with a cross from Silva taken over by the former Parisian Nkunku (1-0, 8th). Paris led, Paris submerged. And near the abyss, Danilo offering a penalty to the Red Bulls. Penalty stopped by Donnarumma (12th). Turning. The Italian European champion made artificial respiration work (12th) on this one and was very happy to see the missiles of Laimer (13th) and Nkunku (17th) miss the target. On the verge of rupture, the Parisians managed to equalize after a great collective action, with Di Maria and Neymar at the start, then Mbappé to serve Wijnaldum (1-1, 21st). First goal for the Dutch midfielder in Paris, the visitors’ first opportunity in this match. A flash in the night, because Leipzig continued to set the tone in this hanging encounter. Except that it is… PSG who returned to the locker room in the lead after this header from Wijnaldum, well found by Marquinhos on a corner (1-2, 39th). Difficulties in the game, yes, but the result was there (1-2 MT). Anyway at that time …





By dint of bending, Paris has broken

And yet, Mbappé could even have made the addition worse at the very end of the first period (45th + 2). Which Mbappé harvested again after the break (52nd, 63rd). Symbol of this Paris-SG who never gives up, Donnarumma and Marquinhos held the house while Nkunku tried to shake the coconut tree (65th). However, it took a big hint of success, with the failure of Szoboszlai (72nd) in front of the Parisian cages or when the shot from Haidara fled the frame (75th). Especially since Paris, more and more pushed back on its goal, no longer approached that of Gulacsi. Leipzig played everything for everything, and the vice-champion of Europe 2020 bent … until breaking, with a penalty from Szoboszlai following a fault by Kimpembe (2-2, 90th). PSG paid cash for its lack of efficiency and control.

Next European meeting for Paris? On November 24 at the Etihad Stadium, with an XXL shock against Manchester City for the first place in group A. Mauricio Pochettino’s players will then host Bruges on December 7, in order to complete this group stage. Regarding Ligue 1, they will go to Bordeaux on Saturday (9 p.m.), on the 13th day, before the international break. The opportunity for the Parisian staff to reflect on the shortcomings seen in Leipzig this Wednesday evening, in terms of structure in particular. The same ones who have been singled out since the start of the season …