Rhône. Parents of a schoolgirl “traumatized” by a film claim prejudice at school





Their college daughter was “traumatized” by it: after the horror film was broadcast in 4th grade The Ring , his parents demanded Thursday from the National Education, before the administrative court of Lyon, the payment of € 11,000 in compensation. The public rapporteur Romain Reymond-Kellal, whose opinion is generally followed by the court, however recommended a rejection of this request, considering that this projection had been accompanied by a “contextualization” and an “educational” work.

A remake of a Japanese classic The facts go back to 1er April 2019 when the French teacher from a college in the Rhône shows The Ring (Le Cercle) as part of a work on the fantastic. Directed by American Gore Verbinski, this remake of a Japanese classic tells the story of a cursed videotape killing anyone who saw it. Zoe (first name changed), 13, was “truly traumatized”, according to the parents’ lawyer, Me Thomas Bénagès. “Then she could no longer watch TV alone”, she “remained locked up at home”, she experienced a very hard end of college “with panic attacks and social isolation.



Forbidden in theaters under 12 Medical and psychological follow-up, hypnosis sessions: the teenager was “in a very characteristic post-traumatic stress state”, according to a medical certificate produced by Me Bénagès. He figures the psychological and moral damage suffered at € 11,342. The lawyer also emphasizes that this film, banned in theaters under 12, is not recommended for under 16 for its television broadcast. Moreover, according to him, “the professor knew perfectly well that it was about a horror film”, and not of a fantastic film. So many elements constituting a “fully proven responsibility of the school”, and a “fault” of the State.

“Arm them to take a step back” The public rapporteur gave a different reading of the file. While acknowledging that he “did not share the teaching bias” of the teacher, he put forward the arguments of the defense, according to which the projection was followed by a “writing” by the students in order to “study the building fear in a movie ”and“ arming them to take a step back ”. To establish a fault of the State, it is necessary “to take into account the circumstances”, he recalled, evoking the work of “contextualization” and the “educational goal” sought. The court’s decision is expected within two weeks.