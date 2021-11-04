Rhône: the parents of a schoolgirl “traumatized” by a film shown in class claim 11,000 euros from the State

Their college daughter was “traumatized” by it: after the broadcast in 4th grade of the horror film “The Ring”, her parents demanded Thursday from the National Education, before the administrative court of Lyon (Rhône), the payment of 11,000 euros in compensation. This remake of a Japanese classic tells the story of a cursed videotape killing anyone who saw it.

The facts date back to April 1, 2019 when the French teacher from a college in the Rhône shows “The Ring” (“Le Cercle”) as part of a work on the fantastic. Zoe (first name changed), 13, was “truly traumatized”, according to the parents’ lawyer, Me Thomas Bénagès. “She was then no longer able to watch TV alone”, she “remained locked up at home”, she experienced a very hard end of college “, with panic attacks and social isolation.

Medical and psychological follow-up, hypnosis sessions: the teenager was “in a very characteristic post-traumatic stress state”, according to a medical certificate produced by Me Thomas Bénagès. He figures the psychological and moral damage suffered at 11,342 euros.



The public rapporteur calls for “to take into account the circumstances”

The lawyer also emphasizes that this film, banned in theaters under 12, is not recommended for under 16 for its television broadcast. Moreover, according to him, “the professor knew perfectly well that it was about a horror film”, and not of a fantastic film. So many elements constituting a “fully proven responsibility of the school”, and a “fault” of the State.

The public rapporteur gave a different reading of the file. While acknowledging that he “did not share the teaching bias” of the teacher, he put forward the arguments of the defense, according to which the projection was followed by a “writing” by the students in order to “study the building fear in a movie ”and“ arming them to take a step back ”. To establish a fault of the State, it is necessary “to take into account the circumstances”, he recalled, evoking the work of “contextualization” and the “educational goal” sought.