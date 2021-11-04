Riolo makes revelations about Hakimi parties

Daniel Riolo claims that Achraf Hakimi (23) is less efficient because of his nightlife. He thinks he’s far from his best, physically.









“The two full-backs were in great difficulty throughout the game. Nuno Mendes fared much better than Achraf Hakimi, who is sinking. I said that a few days ago, well, some people took it badly. But I say it again: Hakimi is sinking because there he is, he has discovered Paris … “, said the journalist on the antenna of RMC. He did not appreciate his last performances: “Even when he had easy passes to do, even when he had easy things to do, he was on the streets doing them,” continued the columnist. And I’m not even talking about his positioning because indeed, he is much better if he is free in his hallway. But even when he was free, even in his overflows, we have the impression that he is no longer accelerating, he has lost three kilometers per hour since he joined PSG. It’s normal, he left them at night for these three kilometers per hour … “, he added.

Since his arrival at PSG, the Moroccan international (36 caps, 4 goals) has played 16 matches in all competitions, scored 3 goals and delivered 2 assists. A few days ago, he said he had failed Chelsea to reach the French capital.