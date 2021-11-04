Rise in equities in sight, Fed in support – 11/04/2021 at 7:43 am



EUROPEAN SCHOLARSHIPS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE

PARIS (Reuters) – The main European stock markets are expected to rise Thursday at the opening in the wake of Wall Street records after the announcements of the US Federal Reserve, which wants to be patient before raising its key rates.

According to the first indications available, the Parisian CAC 40 could gain 0.59% at the opening. Futures are reporting a gain of 0.52% for the Dax in Frankfurt, 0.36% for the FTSE in London and 0.55% for the EuroStoxx 50.

The Fed announced, as expected, on Wednesday that it would begin this month to reduce its bond purchases in the markets, with the aim of stopping them definitively in mid-2022, but it reiterated that it judged inflation to be on the rise. largely “transitional” and should not justify a faster rate hike than anticipated.

“Remember that ‘tapering’ is not monetary tightening,” said Kerry Craig, market strategist for JP Morgan Asset Management, noting that the Fed’s balance sheet will rise by about $ 400 billion over the next eight months.

“It is still a very accommodating environment which will support the growth prospects in the coming quarters and the performance of risky assets, such as equities,” he added.

The news on the side of central banks is not over as all eyes are now on London where the Bank of England (BoE) will announce at 12:00 GMT the conclusions of the meeting of its monetary policy committee.

Investors are divided on what could be announced, with some anticipating a rate hike while others believe the BoE should wait until the economic recovery is more solid before any monetary tightening.

The market will also follow the publications of quarterly results, in particular in the financial sector with Societe Generale or Credit Suisse, and the final PMI indices of the activity of the services sector in the euro zone.

VALUES TO FOLLOW:

A WALL STREET

The New York Stock Exchange finished higher on Wednesday, with its three main indexes setting new records after the Fed’s announcements.





The Dow Jones index gained 0.29% to 36,157.58 points, the S & P-500 gained 0.65% to 4,660.57 points and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.04% to 15,811.58 points.

These last two indices peaked for the fifth consecutive session. The Dow Jones, for his part, set a record for the fourth day in a row, after having crossed the threshold of 36,000 points the day before for the first time.

In out-of-session transactions, Qualcomm gained more than 7% after forecasting higher-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, driven by strong demand for chips used especially in phones and automobiles.

Futures show an open 0.2% higher for the Nasdaq and virtually unchanged for the Dow and S & P-500.

IN ASIA

At the Tokyo Stock Exchange, closed Wednesday, the Nikkei ended up 0.93% following the trend of Wall Street while investors looked at the announcements of Toyota Motor (+ 0.73%), which noted its annual operating profit forecast.

In China, equity markets are on the rise, with the consumer staples index climbing 3% after the government called on people to stock up on food in case of an emergency.

The large-cap CSI300 is up 0.92% and the Shanghai Composite Index 0.72%.

CHANGES

The dollar recovered 0.21% against a basket of benchmark currencies, erasing part of the losses of the day before following the announcements of the US Federal Reserve that it would be “premature” to start a rate hike now.

The euro, which took advantage of the weakening dollar on Wednesday to climb 0.3%, now gives 0.26% to 1.158.

Movements in the pound will be one to watch as traders anxiously await announcements from the Bank of England. The British currency is down around 0.2% so far against the dollar.

“Expectations on UK rates have gone too far and do not justify further support for the pound at this level,” said Jack Siu of Credit Suisse.

RATE

On the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasuries gained 2.5 basis points 1.5999%.

OIL

The oil market continues to decline after the announcement of the resumption on November 29 of discussions between Iran and the major powers on the Iranian nuclear program and that of a larger than expected increase in crude stocks in the United States. United.

The barrel of Brent fell 0.56% to 81.53 dollars and US light crude 0.88% to 80.15 dollars.

Opec + is meeting on Thursday and analysts expect the current agreement to increase production to 400,000 barrels per day in December to be maintained.

(Laetitia Volga, edited by Bertrand Boucey)