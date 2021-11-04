Roccat Pyro keyboard test – jeuxvideo.com

Roccat is reviewing its entry level mechanical keys with its Pyro model, a full-size keyboard with key-by-key backlighting. Rendered fairly sober, removable wrist rest and volume management wheel, let’s see together the strengths and concessions of this model launched at 100 €.

Due to its price, this Roccat Pyro finds itself facing renowned competitors such as the Logitech G413, the HyperX Alloy Origins, or theApex 5 from Steelseries, among the cheapest branded mechanical keyboards on the market. It’s not over the top in terms of size and displays a reasonable 44.7 centimeters wide by 15 centimeters deep without a wrist rest, 22.7 with. The Pyro is equipped with homemade mechanical switches, placed on a pretty brushed aluminum plate, and takes advantage of a frame with rigid plastic shroud sufficiently textured to highlight the contours of the keyboard.

Specifications Touch technology Linear Roccat tuners Backlight Yes, RGB per key Multimedia shortcuts Volume wheel and shared keys Macro shortcuts Shared Anti-ghosting – Simultaneous taking into account of the keys Yes, N-KEY Connection required 1 USB port USB port (s) No Polling frequency max. 1000 Hz Audio port (s) No

A texture that can also be found on the wrist rest, also in hard plastic finish, and on which it will be necessary to pass regularly a small blow of sponge or rag, the grooves being favorable to the deposit of dust and other dirt. An operation which remains easy, the grooving of the surface being regular and shallow. So you won’t have any excuse not to keep your keyboard clean for the long haul. Especially that the wrist rest is completely detachable, which facilitates cleaning, and allows the keyboard to be used without this accessory.

The Pyro is equipped with two retractable legs at the back to add angle to the platform, which then goes from 1.9 to 2.7 centimeters. And with only 1 centimeter of height at the front, the keyboard is among the thinnest in its category. Enough to make the use without palm rest very consistent, despite a fairly high typing height, from 1.4 to 1.6 centimeters from the plate, depending on the keys.

A gentle strike

Roccat’s in-house tuners have earned their reputation in recent years, with some quite remarkable Titan models that we really liked on the Roccat Vulcan 120 Aimo keyboards. But beware, here the switches are still of a lower range. With a linear travel (i.e. no click on contact) of 4 millimeters, they display a triggering at barely two millimeters, which corresponds to the Cherry MX Red models, for a fairly low resistance. What to be reactive in game while enjoying a certain softness.

The return to position, provided by a spring, is nevertheless a little slower than with the Cherry models. In direct comparison, the Pyro therefore offers a softer stroke. Not enough to change the course of the game, but a real slowdown in writing. If you type text regularly, the Roccat Pyro is not the most efficient, but it must be admitted that in game its softness is quite pleasant.

Complete and discreet lighting

Good news, you will not be dazzled by the RGB lighting whose overall brightness remains quite low. It roughly matches what the G413 offers, plus the colors. In a dark room or with moderate lighting, it is ideal to see its keys, enjoy the color effects. If the places are sunnier, it will be more difficult to distinguish the different zones created. Clearly, it lacks a little power to match the proposal of a HyperX Alloy Origins for example.





However, Roccat spoils us with a touch by touch management of colors, and the possibility of creating as many zones as necessary. It is ideal for having nice effects, of course, but it is especially useful for highlighting certain useful keys in the game. To do this, you will have to download and install the brand’s Swarm utility. Software that is starting to age and shows some weaknesses in terms of ergonomics. Very complete, with many options both for lighting and for managing macros, its interface still requires a little time to understand how it all works.

Watch out for the cable

The Pyro connects via USB with a cable molded to its chassis, which we would have preferred removable on the connector or slightly recessed. Indeed, the output of the cable is a bit coarse and seems fragile to us, at the mercy of nasty blows and other twists. Especially since the cable itself is not an example of flexibility, with its rubber sheathing. Note also that the keyboard does not have a USB Pass-Through port, which is not surprising in this price range.

As for the functions, we appreciate the presence of a notched volume wheel, very practical in everyday life and this despite the absence of other dedicated multimedia keys, these functions being shared with the F8 to F12 keys. The keyboard also benefits from Easy Shift + which multiplies the possibilities of macros by two, by simply pressing the Shift key., while a Game Mode button allows you to cancel the triggering of certain keys (the Windows key by default) so as not to be hampered in the game. Classic, but it all works very well , with the possibility of creating as many profiles as you want in the Swarm interface.

Conclusion: A consistent keyboard in its range

The Roccat Pyro does not really surprise but is consistent across the board. A build quality that holds the road, solid mechanics with a pleasant touch, a full RGB lighting and functions in line with the needs of the players, all this for a price which remains rather reasonable. We can still blame the Pyro for a few points such as a little weak lighting, a cable to be careful of or software with a little particular ergonomics, but nothing that prevents us from fully recommending this model if it is within your budget. Having used it for a few weeks, in game as in writing, we found it pleasant, comfortable and very practical. For us it is a real success which finally finds real competition only with the Vulcan 120 of the brand, of a clearly superior range, and that we regularly find at less than 130 €.

Great entry into the mechanical keyboard market with this Pyro which, despite a low price, manages to offer us a well-made model, complete in terms of functions, and comfortable to use. The soft feel of the linear mechanics may seem sluggish in writing, the fault of a slightly slow rebound, but is pleasant on long playing sessions, while the software will require a little learning from newcomers to Roccat. And in the absence of surprises, the brand proves its mastery of the subject and it is without hesitation that we recommend this Pyro, which is a benchmark in its price range.