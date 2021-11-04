Rolex Paris Masters: Gaël Monfils forfeits injury for his round of 16 against Novak Djokovic

Beaten 17 times in as many confrontations by Novak Djokovic, including once in the final of the 2009 edition of the Rolex Pars Masters (in the decisive game of the 3rd set), Gaël Monfils will therefore have to wait a little before finally succeeding in beating No. 1 worldwide. He was to find him this Thursday in the round of 16 of the Paris Masters 1000. But he had to throw in the towel and announce his package at the beginning of the afternoon, due to injury.

“I had an ultrasound this morning which detected a muscle lesion in the hamstring adductor area, a little more in the adductors, explained the French n ° 1, whose season is now over. Of course, especially here in Paris, I wanted to risk everything. But we decided it was wiser to get out and rest. “

Gaston last tricolor representative

Before even starting his tournament, Monfils had warned that he felt tired, physically and mentally. He came out with forceps against the Serbian qualifier Miomir Kecmanovic, before beating even more difficult his compatriot Adrian Mannarino, against whom he was injured during the match on Tuesday.





“In fact, it’s been two weeks that my back is loose, I think I must have hurt myself trying to compensate, he conceded this Thursday on the sidelines of his press conference. It’s a horrible frustration, because all my family is there, my mother came especially from Martinique, and my father from Guadeloupe. I am also frustrated because I love to compete with the best. Playing Novak is always a good experience. And then after losing 17 times to him, honestly, I had nothing to lose. “

The “good news” for Gaël Monfils is that the absence of a tear gives him the hope of being restored within “ten days”, and therefore of not encroaching on his land preparation, which he has planned to do. ‘perform from the end of November in Tenerife, with his Austrian trainer Günther Bresnik. In the meantime, Hugo Gaston is now the last French competitor at Bercy.

