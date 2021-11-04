Romain Ntamack and Matthieu Jalibert holders against the Pumas

The composition revealed by the staff of the XV of France, Thursday, November 4, is not really a surprise for those who had the chance to take a look at the preparation of the Blues in Marcoussis. In recent days, the oppositions to training between the potential holders and finishers to face Argentina on Saturday (at 9 p.m., on France 2) had drawn the outlines of a new XV in Galthié sauce: namely with his lot of ‘experiments and novelties. For the first test match of the fall, the staff notably offers the fantasized association of Toulouse and Bordeaux forerunners Romain Ntamack and Matthieu Jalibert.

The first slides to the center, while the second will form the hinge with the new captain Antoine Dupont. If the idea had been in the cards for a while, the absences from injuries in the center of Virimi Vakatawa and Arthur Vincent have probably accelerated the process. Among the surprises that are not really, the second line Thibaud Flament (24), who has established himself as an indisputable holder at the Stade Toulousain despite fierce competition for his position, won a first selection for his first with the group. Among other notable facts, brilliant this summer in Australia, Melvin Jaminet continues at the back and will take on the role of scorer, while Gabin Villière, just back from injury, will start the wing.

A team with an average of “25 years” and “17 selections” who trained by relying on the versatility of profiles to meet “to all possible contingencies”, underlined the coach of the Blues at a press conference. The match will be watched live on France 2 and france.tv.

The XV holder of the Blues against the Pumas: Jaminet – Penaud, Fickou, Ntamack, Villiere – (o) Jalibert, (m) Dupont – Woki, Jelonch, Cros – Willemse, Flament – Bamba, Marchand, Baille.