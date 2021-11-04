Romeyer and Caïazzo still targeted by Sainté supporters

Supporters of the ASSE continue to multiply the messages against Roland Romeyer and Bernard Caïazzo, owners of the club.

ASSE: The supporters judge the management of Romeyer and Caïazzo “mediocre”

Before the ASSE match against Clermont Foot 63, Sunday in Geoffroy-Guichard, the supporters keep the pressure on the presidents of the Loire club. A few days before their big gathering scheduled for Sunday (1:30 p.m.) at the Zénith de Saint-Étienne, the ultras fans of AS Saint-Étienne took out yet another banner. On the latter, they openly attack Roland Romeyer and Bernard Caïazzo. “The only thing that you managed to perpetuate is mediocrity”, they posted at the entrance of the Etrat. The anger of the supporters is thus accentuated around Claude Puel whose resignation they demanded, but also around their leaders.





ASSE has not won a single game this season in 12 Ligue 1 days. It is thus last with 6 points and threatened with relegation. The supporters, visibly disappointed by the results (6 defeats and 6 draws) of coach Claude Puel, no longer want him. But the latter still enjoys the confidence of Roland Romeyer and Bernard Caïazzo and the entire locker room.

The tone is given to Geoffroy-Guichard against Angers

To make themselves heard, the green people demonstrated during the match against Angers SCO (2-2) in the Cauldron. It was last October 22, on the occasion of the 11th day of the championship. They had caused incidents, delaying the kickoff of the match by an hour. Banned from travel by the LFP, supporters of AS Saint-Étienne were absent in Metz last week. However, they had found a way to put pressure on Claude Puel and his players, at the airport, on their return from Moselle where they had still drawn (1-1).