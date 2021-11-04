Rugby Union: the back of the USAP Melvyn Jaminet should be the holder and stumble with the Blues against Argentina

To face Argentina on Saturday November 6, 2021 at 9 p.m. at the Stade de France and live on France 2, the back of the USAP Melvyn Jaminet would be preferred to that of the Stade Rochelais, Brice Dulin. He could even take on the role of goalscorer.

According to information released this Wednesday, November 3, 2021 by RMC Sport, not only Melvyn Jaminet would have the preference of the staff of the Blues to start the match against Argentina celebrating his fourth selection after the tour in Australia last summer, but the French staff would have entrusted him with the responsibility of the scorer role.

During the training of the Blues at the National Rugby Center in Marcoussis, this Wednesday, November 3, the Perpignan rear has also taken its bearings and worked a lot on the exercise of the goal. A sign. The Catalan (58 points and 77.8% success in the Top 14) would therefore have the preference in this role over the Bordeaux native Matthieu Jalibert, however best director of the Top 14 and who seemed to hold the rope last week.





In the kicking game, for this first test match of the Autumn tour before facing Georgia in Bordeaux (November 13) then New Zealand in Paris (November 20), the XV of France will be well armed with. Besides Jaminet therefore, he will be able to count on Matthieu Jalibert, Romain Ntamack and Antoine Dupont.

The official composition of the XV of France against Argentina will be unveiled Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 12 noon by Fabien Galthié but there is already no shadow of a doubt that Jalibert will be aligned at the opening (associated with the neo captain Dupont ) and that Romain Ntamak will play first center.

The probable starting XV of the Blues against Argentina

Jaminet – Penaud, Fickou, Ntamack, Villière – (o) Jalibert, (m) Dupont (cap) – Cros, Jelonch, Woki -; Willemse, Flament; Haouas, Marchand, Baille.