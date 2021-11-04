rush to markets after Beijing’s call to stock up on food

Sébastien le Belzic, edited by Manon Fossat



The Chinese government has called on the population to build up food reserves as the country tries to fight a limited epidemic upsurge that is disrupting communications. The ministry also calls on various local authorities to monitor meat and vegetable reserves and maintain price stability.

REPORTING

Faced with the risk of a Covid-19 epidemic rebound, Beijing is calling on the Chinese to stock up on food. The government has indeed encouraged the population to build up stocks to deal with any supply difficulties. An announcement posted on the website of the Ministry of Commerce, which caused a rush in the businesses of the city.





The Chinese have indeed rushed into the markets. The authorities are calling on families to store basic necessities in order to meet daily needs and emergencies. The official Chinese press specifies that these are precautionary measures, because the Covid-19 is back in China: half of the provinces have recorded cases in recent days. Several cities and neighborhoods have been placed in strict containment, including in Beijing.

Food prices up 16%

The food supply is therefore disrupted and for this Pekingese, it is necessary to make provisions for the winter. “I immediately went shopping, but the prices are already very high. With this announcement, I’m afraid it will increase further,” she worries.

Inflation also caused by exceptional floods this year in China, which devastated crops. Food prices have increased considerably with an average increase of 16% recorded in one month. China, which is the world’s largest importer of food products, is also bearing the brunt of the global rise in commodity prices.