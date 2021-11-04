Safran embarks on the Flying Whales airship

A subsidiary of the engine manufacturer will supply the electrical system for the aircraft, the first of which is due to fly in 2024.

The giant airship project, launched in 2017 by the French company Flying Whales (“Flying Whales”), is now taking on board big names in aeronautics. This gives even more credibility to the ambition to build a sector of airships dedicated to the transport of heavy loads, such as wood logs, wind turbine blades, electricity pylons, sanitary equipment, etc.

One month after Thales, it is the turn of the engine manufacturer Safran to join the program, via its subsidiary Safran Electrical & Power. It has signed an agreement to supply Flying Whales with the power generation and distribution systems, as well as the power converters and batteries for each aircraft. At the end of September, Flying Whales had selected the FlytX avionics suite and the latest generation flight control computer from Thales to equip the cockpit. The program partners will participate in the certification of the airship with the competent authorities, including the European Agency