Samsung Bespoke RB34A6B0EAP refrigerator review: a handset as beautiful as it is good

The cooling performance is evaluated on two load levels, simulated by cold accumulators. These allow us to measure the time it takes in the refrigerator to lower the temperature from 20 ° C to 5 ° C.

In the main cavity, the refrigerator takes an average of 5 h 30 min to lower the temperature; it is one of the fastest devices in our comparison with the LG GBB92STAXP. And besides, this refrigerator reproduces the same phenomenon as the LG: it excels at cooling large loads of food quickly. On the other hand, it is when it comes to cooling smaller quantities that it is much slower.





To cool the inside of the doors, it takes an average of 8 h 15 min and continues to display good speed. In the vegetable drawer, the time required is necessarily a little longer so that the vegetables are not “seized” by the cold: otherwise, they would lose their flavor. The drop in temperatures is therefore a little slower and it takes almost 9 h 30 min for this RB34A6B0EAP for the temperature in the tank to be that expected.

Other probes allow us to measure the stabilization and the homogeneity of the temperature. Thus, we found that the Samsung model ensured good temperature uniformity in the refrigerator part, with however an oscillation of 2 ° C in the upper part and that in the middle, between 5 ° C and 7 ° C. In the rest of the cavity, the temperature is well maintained at 5 ° C, with variations of barely 1 ° C.