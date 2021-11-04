Samsung copies one of Safari’s most hated features in iOS 15

Samsung obviously finds its inspiration on the side of Apple, and more specifically the changes made to Safari with iOS 15. Indeed and as revealed by our colleagues from SamMobile, the South Korean firm has just integrated one of the most Criticized by Safari with iOS 15 on its Samsung Internet browser.

Samsung and Apple have a habit of sending each other spikes with every innovation or announcement. Despite everything, one always ends up being inspired by the ideas of the other, like Samsung who chose to remove the charger from the box of the Galaxy S21. A few weeks earlier, the South Korean firm was paying the head of Apple, which had just announced the removal of the charger with the iPhone 12.

More recently, Samsung mocked the iPhone 13 Pro and its 120 Hz screen, claiming that the manufacturer has offered this refresh rate on its high-end smartphones since 2020. But this time, it is not question of a new mockery, quite the contrary. As revealed by our colleagues from the SamMobile site, Samsung has obviously found inspiration on Apple’s side for a new feature coming to Samsung Internet, his home browser.





As you may know, Apple made some changes to Safari with the rollout of iOS 15. Among them, moving the search bar at the bottom of the screen, which now includes various tools such as tabs, favorites and access to history. According to the explanations of the Apple brand, this reorganization of the Safari interface was designed to facilitate one-handed navigation on larger iPhones like the iPhone 13 Pro Max for example.

Samsung incorporates a hated feature of Safari on iOS 15

Despite his explanations, users quickly expressed their dissatisfaction, reluctant to change their habits. Faced with this outcry, Apple has therefore made this change of interface optional, leaving users to go back to the old one if they wish. And so despite this backlash inflicted on Apple, Samsung has decided to integrate the same functionality into its Samsung Internet browser.

Baptized Focus Mode, it allows users to reposition the browser’s URL bar on the bottom of the screen. As at Apple, this redesigned interface allows easy access with the thumb to important elements even on the largest smartphones of the manufacturer. For now, this feature is only available on the beta version of the browser. It remains to be seen how Samsung Internet users will be welcomed by this new interface.

Source: SamMobile