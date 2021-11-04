Samuel jealous of Benjamin / Marjorie plots against Anna and Karim – Tomorrow belongs to us November 5, 2021 (episode 1051) | Tomorrow belongs to us

Discover the detailed summary of Tomorrow belongs to us in advance of season 5 of episode 1051 broadcast on Friday, November 5, 2021 on TF1. Victoire capsizes hearts with Georges, Samuel and Benjamin. Anna is out of prison but Raphaëlle is afraid that she is in danger. Marjorie Collet is alive.



Karim is in pre-trial detention, other prisoners attack him… because it is he who locked them up. The guard intervenes before the fight. Karim thinks he should be in segregation because he’s a cop.

Bénédicte did not sleep at night because of the too stiff bed. William has had a stomach ache for several days… Bénédicte thinks it could be gluten intolerance. She offers him to be tested.

Victoire goes to the roommate, Georges has gathered all his things. They remember good (musical) moments with each other. The emotion is at the rendezvous.

Raphaëlle learns that Anna Delcourt does not come to the visiting room… she was faint because she does not eat. The babysitter says Anna Delcourt is doing badly. Raphaëlle is worried, she is afraid of a suicide attempt. She believes that we must see with the infirmary to put her on anti-depressants.

Victoire offers Benjamin to have friendly relations. Samuel arrives while they chatted in the break room





Raphaëlle asks Xavier to do her job by asking for Anna’s psychological expert. Xavier wants to be impartial, she tells him that he shouldn’t put his reputation before people’s lives.

Georges talks to Martin about the fact that Karim is in danger because the whole prison knows he is a cop. Martin asked the pTS to re-analyze the airbnb… in order to find evidence that it is a set-up.

William and Aurore have lunch together at the Spoon: William says he took the blood, he learned that he is gluten intolerant. It pisses him off that Bénédicte is right.

Anna met a shrink at Saint Clair hospital: The shrink confirms to Raphaëlle that Anna is in great psychological distress. She reassures her with the report she is going to make, Anna should come out.

Chloe thanks Raphaëlle for having managed to get Anna out of prison. She has an electronic bracelet.

Marianne and Bart are happy to find Anna.

Samuel has lunch with Victoire… he asks her how she feels Benjamin. Victoire reveals that the test guy was Ventura. Samuel asks Victoire if she plans to continue something with him.

In the evening, it’s a drink with Samuel, Sofia and Victoire… it’s his last evening before going to his apartment. Samuel is jealous when Victoire joins a text message from Ventura.

Tomorrow belongs to us in advance episode 1051 of November 5, 2021: Sofia is afraid that Samuel is unfaithful







Sofia asks in an aside with Samuel what is going on with Victoire. She saw his jealous face. Sofia sees that Samuel is not indifferent to Victoire. Alma is in Nice with friends… Sofia tells Samuel not to do anything stupid in his absence.

William cannot tell Bénédicte that he is gluten intolerant. Bénédicte has ordered pizzas but says he doesn’t want any.

Raphaelle and Virginie settle down together for the offices.

Raphaëlle wonders if Anna is not in danger by being free now. Marjorie is alive, she receives the notification that Anna is free… she is disgusted and throws her phone away.

