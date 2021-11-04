More

    Sarah Fraisou courageous, she reveals her own intimate video to escape blackmail

    Sarah Fraisou, who would be in a relationship again and made official for the first time here, decided to come out of the silence and speak out on the blackmail she has suffered for several weeks. Indeed, after the blogger Aqababe revealed that she was threatened with seeing two intimate videos exposed if she did not pay 50,000 euros, the young woman spoke on her Snapchat account before publishing the images herself. Sarah Fraisou explains that she has been the victim of harassment since she was in a relationship with Ahmed, and that it took a lot of courage to assume these images.


    Sarah Fraisou victim of blackmail, she reveals her intimate videos
    Sarah Fraisou victim of blackmail, she reveals her intimate videos – Credit (s): Instagram sarahfraisou.paris

    The iconic candidate of The Battle of Couples 3 has made a radical decision by wanting to end the harassment and intimidation she suffered from her blackmailer. Rather than agreeing to her by paying 50,000 euros, Sarah Fraisou has chosen to broadcast two videos herself where we see her twerking in lingerie, despite the fear and shame she may have felt. In this video extract that the writing of melty invites you to discover above, Sarah talks about all the reasons that made her take her courage in her own hands and publish the videos herself.

    The young woman also takes the opportunity to make a big update on these images, specifying that she was single when they were shot and that they date from 2018. The young man with whom she was that evening His name was Ali, and he would have sworn to her that he was not the source of the leaked videos. Sarah Fraisou, who had dark thoughts when threatened that these videos would come out also belies the escort rumors that are often associated with her … A great proof of courage on the part of Sarah Fraisou who now wishes to move forward and move on.


