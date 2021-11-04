Satellite internet: Amazon to launch Kuiper’s first two test satellites at the end of 2022

Amazon is not letting go of its Project Kuiper and plans to conduct its first practical tests at the end of 2022, when its first two satellites have been launched.

It is undeniable that SpaceX has taken a huge lead in the high-speed satellite Internet market with Starlink. The latest official communication from Amazon allows us to realize this, while its Project Kuiper is with OneWeb one of the most serious competitors. We learn that the first two test satellites of the Kuiper constellation will not be launched until the very end of next year, according to what provides for the experimental launch license granted by the Federal Communication Commission.

The satellites that will be launched at the end of 2022 by Amazon are called KuiperSat-1 and KuiperSat-2 and will be put into orbit by the new RS1 launcher, also experimental. If the tests carried out are conclusive, Amazon will then be able to move on to the industrial phase of its Kuiper project, which provides for the putting into orbit of 3,236 satellites over a period of 10 years. The objective is the same as that of Starlink: to offer a very high speed connection, with a low latency, to populations neglected by optical fiber or the latest generation mobile networks.





400 Mb / s target

At an altitude of 590 km, these autonomous satellites will provide an initial Internet connection from space to four test terminals and a ground station installed in McCulloch (Texas). The test sequence will last about 10 minutes, which is the time during which the satellites can be placed in direct line with the terrestrial antennas. “Nothing can replace in-orbit testing and we hope to learn a lot, given the complexity and risks involved in operating such an environment. […] We can’t wait to get started ”, explains Rajeev Badyal, vice president of the project.