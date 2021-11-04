Separated from Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid consults lawyers for the custody of their daughter

According to the American press, Gigi Hadid talks with lawyers to discuss the arrangements for custody of her daughter Khai with Zayn Malik.

At the end of September, Gigi Hadid ended her relationship with Zayn Malik after the latter had a physical altercation with his mother Yolanda. According to the entourage of the former couple, the latter imposed itself without announcing itself at Gigi and Zayn’s home in Pennsylvania, while the singer was spending time with his daughter Khai (13 months). The tone then quickly rose between Yolanda and Zayn. The first accuses the second of having hit her, which he denies. The 28-year-old artist, however, has agreed to make an agreement stipulating that he will have to follow six months of training against domestic violence and a program to better manage his anger.

Yolanda Hadid in New York City on November 2, 2021 © The ImageDirect / Bestimage



On November 3, 2021, relatives of Gigi Hadid confided in “People” to ensure that the 26-year-old model had the firm intention of exercising a fair co-parenting between her and her former spouse. And it doesn’t matter if her mother Yolanda would like to see Zayn disappear from the family table. “Yolanda is very angry with Zayn, but Gigi has been clear that her daughter needs her daddy. Gigi will do everything possible to have them raise her together in a courteous manner, ”it was said.

“This whole story is trying for her”

For its part, the magazine “Us Weekly” reported that the model had sought legal advice. “Gigi saw his lawyers last week. She also met with new representatives to help her agree on childcare arrangements. All of these conversations will be centered around custody, ”it has been said. The informant also explained that Gigi Hadid felt uncomfortable being “stuck” between her mother and her ex-partner. “(Zayn) will always be a part of his life. All this is therefore trying (for her) ”, we concluded.

