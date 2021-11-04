SFR and its “deceptive” fiber plans lose against Free

SFR loses in appeal against Free which accused it of misleading use of the word “fiber” in its fixed Internet packages. The accused will thus have to pay 1 million euros to the complainant.

SFR lost on appeal. Free won. The case dates back to 2015 when the operator at the red square was sued by his young competitor founded by Xavier Niel. The origin of the conflict? SFR uses the word ” fiber»Improperly to promote its fixed Internet offers.

Indeed, the subsidiary of the Altice group was accused by Free of deliberately confusing the notions of FTTH and FTTB, that is to say ” fiber to the home ” and “fiber to the building“. In the first case, the optical fiber is indeed offered from end to end to the user’s home. In the second, the end of the connection goes through the copper.

SFR’s “lying terms”

By calling solutions that were not fiber “fiber” to the end, SFR therefore drew the wrath of Free, which considered that the use of “deceptive termsBy its competitor generated a loss of earnings for its activities. Roughly speaking, this was unfair competition in the eyes of the complainant.

As indicatedCapital, SFR will therefore have to pay one million euros to Free for “deceptive marketing practices”After this sanction was confirmed by the Paris Court of Appeal in October.

New defeat for SFR but no total victory for Free

You should know that the Paris Commercial Court had already rendered a first judgment on this case in 2018. The judges considered that “the lack of information retained necessarily resulted in the improvement of SFR’s image to the detriment of other operators“.

Nevertheless, they also explained that Free had failed to prove that this business practice of SFR really prevented it from recruiting new subscribers. Xavier Niel’s firm therefore had to settle for a payment of one million euros instead of the 52 million initially claimed.

For its part, SFR had appealed, but without success, since it is this decision of 2018 that was confirmed. The Paris Court of Appeal writes that “the confusion maintained has indisputably led consumers to subscribe to an offer in the belief that their home was connected [en fibre] end-to-end and that they benefited from the most efficient connectivity on the market“.Capitalspecifies that the court decision even mentions a practice “indisputably unfair“.

An asterisk is not enough

Concretely, the judges examined several communication channels of SFR dating from before 2016. Whether on advertising posters, in emails, in shops or on the website, the operator was content with a small asterisk next to it. the word “fiber“Referring to the clarification:”fiber with coaxial or optical termination“.

A very insufficient effort according to the court of appeal. It should also be remembered that since 2016, a decree forces operators to clearly specify when a connection is by coaxial cable by adding the words “except home connection“.

SFR had contested and denounced an attack on freedom of expression, but its appeal was not followed up. On a more comical note, the Google doodle of this Thursday, November 4 celebrates the birth of Charles Kao, the “father of fiber optic communications”.



