    “She really believes she’s somebody,” a talent from The Voice All Stars atomizes Jenifer after threat to quit the show

    Entertainment


    Anne Sila, Florent Pagny’s lifelong darling, won the coveted title of The Voice All Stars. A unique reward for the young singer, disappointed during a previous season. But if the protege of the legendary coach is on cloud nine, other talents have not really lived well this season.

    For Flo Malley, the adventure had a bitter taste. And for good reason, on October 2, the young man qualified for the final of the show by facing Al. Hy, Jenifer’s protege. After which, Jenifer got carried away by the two candidates “Frankly, I’m a little confused. I confess… I adore you Flo, I should absolutely not react like that. But I am in the most total misunderstanding. I am extremely disappointed. Extremely disappointed to have seen them sing together, I didn’t actually see them singing together “, before “leaving the show.”. An unexpected reaction that touched Flo Malley a lot.


    Invited to the microphone of Less and the City on Radio VL, the young singer then returned to this clash in front of the cameras of the show: “I had a clash with Jenifer. Basically she didn’t understand (that he won against Al. Hy), she said ‘I’m leaving the show I don’t understand the audience’s choice'”. Despite this moment of bewilderment, Jenifer finally returned to the set, before apologizing during the grand finale. For her part, Flo has agreed to move on.

    But for one of the show’s columnists, the situation is not really unprecedented, and denounces the drift of today’s TV shows, “It’s the drift of a judgmental society, where by dint of giving their opinion people end up believing that they are someone. In her mind, it’s someone’s opinion. really end up believing that their opinion is really crazy *** “. That is what it says!

    Aslam

    Latest articles

