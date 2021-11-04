Shiba Inu (SHIB) falls after $ 2.3 billion in SHIB transferred

The billionaire whale moved $ 2.3 billion in SHIB to four different portfolios and some investors are getting nervous.

Lack of activity in the portfolio

The price of Shiba Inu fell 11% after a series of transactions made from the whale’s wallet that last August turned a purchase of $ 3,400 into $ 1.55 billion.

On November 2, the whale transferred ten trillion one hundred thousand Shiba Inu tokens to four different wallets. Each transaction was worth approximately $ 586 million, for a total of approximately $ 2.3 billion.

After the wallet was first identified, social media users speculated that the owner may have forgotten or lost their key, given the lack of activity in the wallet since last year.

The awakening of the unknown

But after the whale awakens, the transactions have sparked some fear in the community that the holder is preparing to sell their tokens. The whale has such a percentage of the supply, that any liquidation could potentially cause a massive drop in prices.

“If he decided to sell these portfolios, SHIB would plunge from 99.99% to zeroFinancial analyst Jacob Oracle tweeted.

Remember the guy who turned his $ 8K $ SHIB Investment into $ 5.7 Billion? Well, he recently moved 40+ trillion of his #SHIB holdings to new four new wallets. If he decided to sell these bags, SHIB would plummet -99.99% to zero. Oof. pic.twitter.com/HqrWw57nr2 – Jacob Oracle (@JacobOracle) November 3, 2021

According to data from CoinGecko, the moves put downward pressure on the price which fell 31.2% from its ATH seven days ago and 10.8% in the last 24 hours.

He is awake. The best trader of all time is alive. This wallet bought $ 8,000 of $ SHIB last August. It’s now worth $ 5.7 billion. I repeat – $ 5.7 billion in 400 days. He owns 16% of the marketcap. He has sent $ 2.2 billion to four different wallets yesterday. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/3Zkodcv034

– unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) November 3, 2021

According to CoinMarketCap.com, ownership of Shiba Inu is concentrated, with the 10 largest wallets holding nearly 72% of the currencies in circulation.

The original whale wallet currently still holds over $ 1.8 million in SHIB.

As all crypto analysts and enthusiasts say, it’s altcoin season. This is especially true for Shiba Inu, who has taken the world by storm. SHIB wins in popularity and open new Application fields. Therefore, we can rightly say that November is another bullish period for the crypto community.