Shin Megami Tensei V review on Switch by jeuxvideo.com

First announced in fall 2017, Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V) is finally here after years of radio silence. Behind this name little known to us hides a J-RPG franchise known for its demons, its dark atmosphere and its high difficulty. However, the saga has seen a recent gain of interest from the Western public thanks to the Persona games which are initially spin-offs of SMT. But following the worldwide success of Persona 5 and eight years after the release of the fourth opus on 3DS, what is Shin Megami Tensei’s return worth with this new episode of the main series?

To fully understand the link between Shin Megami Tensei (SMT) and Persona, a little contextualization is necessary. At the beginning, SMT is a J-RPG saga that began in 1992 on Super NES and features turn-based battles against demons. Over time, the latter has given rise to numerous spin-offs (Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner, Shin Megami Tensei: Digital Devil Saga, Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Survivor …) one of which will be a worldwide success: Shin Megami Tensei: Persona. If Persona 3 and Persona 4 get a certain echo in the West and keep “Shin Megami Tensei” in their title, the latter is abandoned with the release of Persona 5 which will propel the series as one of the essential franchises of modern J-RPG. Today, since Persona is more famous worldwide than SMT, we can say that the student has surpassed the master.

The fate of the world in your hands

But unlike a Persona 5, here, no daily management or social relations, SMT V is a more classic J-RPG that shares many similarities with the third installment in the series, Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne, starting with its story. In the great tradition of the heroes of the franchise, we therefore play a young high school student from Tokyo who is obviously silent. As he comes home from school, a gruesome murder scene blocks his way and forces him to take a detour. Unfortunately, following the collapse of the tunnel he was using, our hero loses consciousness and wakes up in a desert which is unknown to him. In reality, it is Tokyo which was ravaged by the Apocalypse and which is now called Da’at. As angels and demons fight fiercely, our protagonist is saved following the intervention of a mysterious individual. The latter transmits his powers to him to make him a Nahobino, a neither-human nor-demon with long hair and blue armor who defends himself with his energy blade. The whole challenge of the adventure is then to explore this world in ruins to find answers and understand the place of Nahobino in this conflict between shadow and light which will decide the fate of the world.

Beyond these rather classic premises for a SMT, it must be recognized that the plot of this fifth episode of the main series takes a long time to set up before really taking off once its stakes are revealed. But if SMT III shone with its melancholy atmosphere and its feeling of loneliness, SMT V returns to a more classic frame because of the secondary characters who surround the protagonist and which cancel the feeling of isolation. However, nothing to spoil the charm of the Shin Megami Tensei universe which remains unique in the video game landscape with its end-of-the-world atmosphere and its bestiary inspired by foklores from all over the world.

It is therefore no great surprise that the‘we find creatures from mythologies that we often see in video games (Nordic, Greek, Egyptian, Japanese …), but also others much less exploited (Hindu, Mesopotamian, Assyrian, Oceanian … ). By this diversity, the demons constitute one of the great strengths of the adventure thanks to their strange designs, each more successful than the next and to their combat animations which have been the subject of great care. Moreover, we welcome the small text panels that accompany each of them and which allow us to learn more about their origins. Finally, the special aura of the title is also felt through music that features weird electro sounds that are part of SMT’s identity.

Free exploration at the cost of technique

But where SMT V particularly shines against its elders, is above all in its exploration. This time, no more cards where you move a pawn to go from one city or dungeon to another, this new episode offers large open areas in which the player evolves as he pleases.Obviously, it is always a question of going from one point to another to face bosses and advance the story, but it is along the way that we have a lot of freedom. Thanks to its mobility, the Nabohino is able to explore thoroughly the ruined buildings of this devastated city that are reminiscent of the world of NieR Automata.

Through this fairly successful level design, there are chests or vending machines that give both useful items and trinkets to sell. On your way, you may also come across Abscesses, a kind of large sprawling towers defended by a boss, which when defeated unlocks new passive skills. These must then be purchased using “Glory” points that are collected along the way. Finally, exploration is also facilitated by the rapid travel which is done without any loading time within the same area. Faced with this freedom of movement, the few rare dungeons in the game appear to be all the more tedious because of their labyrinthine aspect and their duration a tad too long.

Unfortunately, this freedom comes at a cost: that of technology. While SMT III was a PS2 game and SMT IV a 3DS title, with this fifth episode, the series takes a graphical leap forward thanks to the game engine Unreal Engine 4. Despite this powerful tool, the title still suffers from limitations. Switch techniques. Very present aliasing, elements of the decor that appear visibly, a sparkling effect on the sand on the ground … As a result, the general image lacks finesse and sharpness, especially in these rather generic post-apocalyptic environments. In addition, whether docked or portable, slowdowns are quite frequent when you start sprinting in a little too busy landscapes as well as in some cutscenes. However, these few shortcomings do not hinder the game experience because the fights are never impacted and remain fluid, unlike those of SMT III HD released earlier this year for example.





Pokédémons, recruit them all!

As for the clashes, Persona players will be on familiar ground since the title remains faithful to the DNA of the saga. Thereby, it is always a question of facing demons in turn-based combat with the central mechanic of the Press Turn, quite similar to One More from Persona 5. Concretely, when you exploit the weak point of an enemy or make a critical hit, you gain an additional turn. In terms of novelties, SMT V sets up a Magatsuhi gauge which fills up throughout the confrontation and which gives you access to powerful support capacities including that of guaranteeing critical hits during the following turn.

To help you, demons can be recruited by negotiating with them in the middle of battle. Through often very funny dialogues, they will ask you for money, items or your life points before coming with you. To strengthen your team, you will need to make a passage to the World of Shadows, a place that can be accessed from any save point. This is where the” we merge monsters to create more powerful beings or to transmit skills to the Nahobino or his allies thanks to the Essences, materialized souls that contain abilities. As you can see, SMT V has rich J-RPG mechanics that allow you to fully customize each member of your team.

And fortunately the title offers great flexibility because like all games in the Shin Megami Tensei franchise, the latter is very difficult and deaths are very frequent. Thus, it is not uncommon to see his team get vaporized against common enemies who properly exploit the mechanics of Press Turn and the skills of Magatsuhi. Caution is therefore the watchword to progress, especially in the face of bosses who constitute the main challenges of the adventure. It is in this type of situation that the customization options take on their full meaning because they allow you to adapt to these formidable adversaries. What’s more, if you get stuck in a particular passage, be aware that it is possible to switch the game to easy at any time. Note that a mode safety Even more accessible will be available as a free DLC at the launch of the game for those who mainly want to enjoy the history of the game.

Despite these accessibility options, it should be noted that SMT V is not for everyone. The title is nonetheless demanding and difficult, especially when it asks the player to eliminate enemies in a loop and to spend long moments in the menus to optimize his team for about fifty hours. Even with the right preparation, bosses are sometimes frustrating because of their destructive power and it’s not uncommon for one of these clashes to end on the wire. By its aspect of J-RPG “old”, this type of experience with well-defined codes can put off more than one and is therefore intended for a particular audience.

Conclusion



Strong points The unique atmosphere of Shin Megami Tensei

RPG mechanics as complete and efficient as ever

A progression through large open areas

A scenario with interesting themes …

Demons with successful designs and animations

A soundtrack with strange sounds

The ability to change difficulty on the fly for more accessibility Weak points Not very fine graphically (aliasing, clipping, flickering …)

Frequent slowdowns in portable as in docked (except combat)

A high difficulty and an old-fashioned style of play that will put off more than one

… but agreed for SMT and which takes a long time to take off

With Shin Megami Tensei V, the Switch offers a new exclusive J-RPG of high quality. In addition to a post-apocalyptic atmosphere with unique charm, the title of Atlus offers an interesting plot around divine themes well known to SMT fans. And beyond its solid RPG mechanics based on recruiting demons, this new episode benefits from phases of exploration in large open areas which bring a real breath of fresh air to the series. Unfortunately, the experience is a little marred by a technique not always at the top, between a rendering which lacks finesse and a framerate which suffers from frequent slowdowns (excluding fights). Beyond these few concerns, it is especially the difficulty of the game that may put off more than one, despite the presence of several accessibility options. But for those who will have the courage to rub shoulders with it, they will find a generous title in its content and its mechanics which will have enough to occupy them for a good fifty hours of play.