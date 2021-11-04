should we fear a fifth wave of contamination?

In recent days, several indicators suggest that the epidemic could start again with the onset of winter.

It is a thrill, which raises fears of a winter under tension. After a summer ebb, several indicators linked to the Covid-19 pandemic are turning orange in France and raise the risk of difficult weeks to come from a health point of view. Among these signals, the incidence rate which is currently 62 per 100,000 people, an increase of 12% in the space of a week.

According to figures from Public Health France (SpF) published on Wednesday, 1,096 people are currently receiving intensive care, a figure up 5% from Tuesday. A trend also observed for hospitalizations linked to Covid-19 with 6,764 patients, or 84 more in one day. Sign of growing concern, the government announced this Wednesday through the voice of Gabriel Attal the return of the mask in schools in 39 departments from the next school year.

A trend observed in the field, in particular at the Departmental Hospital Center (CHD) of Vendée where the number of Covid-19 patients admitted is six times greater than ten days ago.

“We have gone from three per day to currently more than twenty patients at the CHD Vendée. When we see that every day it increases, makes us fear blockages in our activity”, explains to our branch Dr Philippe Fradin, president of the establishment.

France and Western Europe surrounded

On the air at BFMTV this Thursday morning, Antoine Flahault, epidemiologist and director of the Institute for Global Health of the University of Geneva assures him, “we are not going to escape the new wave.” According to him, the French health situation preserved for the moment, as well as that of several countries of Western Europe, is a chimera compared to the rapid and constant evolution of Covid-19 on the rest of the continent.

“The epidemic has restarted very frankly in the countries of Central Europe, Eastern Europe and all around France. Spain, Portugal or Italy are the last bastions where the dikes are resisting. L The epidemic is very strong, the transmission of the Delta variant is extremely strong, it pushes on vaccinated people, ”he warns.

The upward trend is indeed glaring as the east of the Old Continent is currently in the grip of a sharp increase in contamination. In the three Baltic countries (Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania), the incidence rate is currently higher than 1000. In Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia and Slovenia, it is higher than 500. A critical situation which, in the long term , could have strong repercussions on France. For its part, the WHO described the situation as “very worrying” and expressed concern at the risk of half a million additional deaths in Europe by February.





Barrier gestures and hospital tension

If the new wave is inevitable for Antoine Flahault, the question now seems, according to him, to know if this one “will clog hospitals or not, and it is not even completely sure.” A concern shared by Gilles Pialoux who hammered at our antenna at the end of October that “the problem is no longer so much the waves, but the dikes, is the health system going to be able to cope?”

Regarding the spread of the virus within French territory, Jean-Pierre Thierry, a doctor specializing in public health, points out to BFMTV that the current figures are in fact not so surprising.

“We expected it, as soon as we return to normal life the virus will circulate more, whether it is the return to schools, the return to work, and then a certain decrease in vigilance with the barrier gestures”, explains he called on the French to “continue to be careful.”

An important message for the infectious disease specialist Gilles Pialoux who, like many health professionals, called for “not to relax the campaigns on barrier gestures.”

“We have seen their effectiveness. We will not succeed if there is an abandonment,” he explains.

In the middle of the summer, the Scientific Council had also alerted on the effect of these releases.

The importance of vaccination

For all health professionals questioned on the subject of a possible new wave, vaccination against Covid-19 remains the most effective solution in order to stem the progression of the disease.

“There are still a few million unvaccinated people, that may be enough to restart the epidemic even if the effective R is not very important because there has been a strong vaccination. There is a population which remains fragile; even if it is vaccinated: transplant recipients, who receive immunosuppressants, and then children, a special case, “said Jean-Pierre Thierry.

“The great urgency is that everyone is vaccinated”, confirms Antoine Flahault, who recalls that unprotected people “can put themselves in very great danger this winter, cause severe complications, or transmit to those who can cause complications . “

However, Jean-Pierre Thierry also recalls that over time, the vaccine sometimes received at the beginning of the year is less and less effective, and that the third dose is also an important prerogative for the most fragile people.