Since Apple didn’t, here is a landscape wallpaper for macOS Monterey

Apple broke a seven-year tradition with macOS Monterey. For the first time since OS X Yosemite presented in 2014, the manufacturer had always provided a new landscape as a wallpaper. It wasn’t necessarily the default one, but there was always one associated with the name of the California venue chosen that year.

Nothing like this this year, however, only a background made up of colored areas oscillating between purple and pink as a wallpaper. This was not going to be enough for Andrew Levitt, Taylor Gray and Jacob Phillips, this trio who set out to reproduce each year the wallpaper provided with macOS. If Apple doesn’t want to do the job anymore, then they might as well do it themselves! The result is a snapshot of the California coast at the city of Monterey.

The wallpaper created by the trio for macOS Monterey.

As the three buddies explain in the video that accompanies the wallpaper, finding the right place to get a wallpaper isn’t that easy. Apple has always favored natural landscapes, so it was necessary to eliminate as much as possible the traces of human occupation, which is difficult so near a city. They took out their hiking gear to walk the cliffs along the Pacific Ocean and find the perfect spot.





After several days of searching, they found the perfect spot, a tip apparently well known and associated with this corner of California. They put down their cameras and took pictures all day long to create a dynamic wallpaper, which changes automatically according to the time. The result is very nice and could undoubtedly be one of the wallpapers provided by Apple.

If you’re using a recent version of macOS, download the dynamic version here. For another operating system or even a smartphone, use the static version available at this address instead.