Sister Raffaella Petrini, first female Secretary General of Vatican City

Pope Francis appointed, on Thursday, November 4, a 54-year-old nun, Sister Raffaella Petrini, as Secretary General of the Governorate of Vatican City State. The first woman appointed to this post, she replaces Bishop Fernando Vérgez Alzaga, president of the Governorate since 1er October.

The nun, member of the Franciscan Sisters of the Eucharist, had been working since 2005 in the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples.

Studies in the United States

Born in Rome in 1969, she studied political science at La Libre International University of Social Studies, Rome, and holds a doctorate in social sciences. She also holds a Masters in Organizational Behavior Science from the Barney School of Business, Hartford, USA.





In particular, she teaches economics and the sociology of economic processes at the Pontifical University of Saint Thomas Aquinas, in Rome. Between 2015 and 2019, she also gave courses on the social doctrine of the Church and the sociology of health.

Along with the appointment of Sister Petrini, the Vatican also announced that of Giuseppe Puglisi-Alibrandi, a 55-year-old Italian lawyer, as Deputy Secretary General of the Governorate. The post, existing on paper, was until now unoccupied. Giuseppe Puglisi-Alibrandi was until then the head of the legal services of the Governorate.