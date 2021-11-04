Sixth victory in Euroleague for Asvel, falling from Kazan

And six. Asvel won (85-82) Thursday at home against Kazan during the 8th day of Euroleague. This is the third victory in a row and the sixth for Elie Okobo’s partners who settle in second place, tied with FC Barcelona, in the standings before Friday’s matches.
Broken down at long distance before the break (0/6 but 5/12 in total for the most skilful team of the event over 6.75 m), still expensive in their control of the ball (15 stray balls ), the French champions led most of the match (39-36 at the break), taken up to twelve points ahead (65-53), 29th in the third quarter but had to tighten the game to resist the return of the teammates of the Croatian back Mario Hezonja (27 points) almost unstoppable in the money-time.
A Chris Jones record
The former Orlando and the playmaker Lorenzo Brown, who yet tore three points (0 of 8) have indeed raised the threat of a hold-up until the last minute, a basket of the Croatian bringing back his team with two small points (81-79) forty-six seconds from the end.
But Asvel had an answer for everything and scored almost on every attack in the last few minutes, mostly one-on-one. David Lighty (18 points, 10 in the third quarter) registered two free throws and Chris Jones, the smallest on the field, ensured the rebound of the win with fourteen seconds of the buzzer after a second missed chance by the Russians at long distance.
Two new throws from Jones and the Asvel ensured a new fighter’s success around his exteriors. Chris Jones (25 points, 8 of 10 on shots) broke his career record, David Lighty was imperial in the posted game and Elie Okobo, leading scorer of the event before today, finished strong (17 points) so that he had been impacted in the first half by personal faults, the third having intervened just before the break. ” It’s great to be in this position but the Euroleague is a very long and difficult competition, so let’s continue », Indicated the trainer TJ Parker at the microphone of Euroleague TV after this success acquired without Youssoupha Fall, fresh father of a family.