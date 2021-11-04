Sixth victory in Euroleague for Asvel, falling from Kazan

Two new throws from Jones and the Asvel ensured a new fighter’s success around his exteriors. Chris Jones (25 points, 8 of 10 on shots) broke his career record, David Lighty was imperial in the posted game and Elie Okobo, leading scorer of the event before today, finished strong (17 points) so that he had been impacted in the first half by personal faults, the third having intervened just before the break. ” It’s great to be in this position but the Euroleague is a very long and difficult competition, so let’s continue », Indicated the trainer TJ Parker at the microphone of Euroleague TV after this success acquired without Youssoupha Fall, fresh father of a family.