Smartphone in hand, generation Z won by the thrill of investing

A new generation of investors is born. Applications target these young people in love with finance and who find their advice directly on Youtube. But capital markets, more accessible than ever, remain nonetheless risky.

Released in 2013, the American application Robinhood (Robin des Bois in French) caused a sensation in Western countries, by wanting to convert “ordinary people” to personal investment. Since then, local equivalents have flourished, from Nigeria to India, to attract 20-30 year olds.

“I don’t really care about university anymore, to be honest. Now it’s markets, markets, markets,” admits Ishan Srivastava, a student in New Delhi, who started “trading” at the end of December.

At 20, Ishan Srivastava invests thanks to a handful of Indian applications (including Zerodha or Upstox) and aims to diversify his portfolio sufficiently to be annuitant at 45.

In India, the investment revolution has been largely driven by the rise of electronic bank accounts, which are easy to open online and which can hold financial securities, stocks or bonds.

But a similar craze for trading apps is occurring in many other countries, notably Nigeria.

– Banks less and less interesting –

Renowned for its dynamism, the economic capital Lagos is now suffering from the galloping inflation of the naira, the national currency.

As a result, Nigerian youth have flocked to Trove and Risevest, local applications that allow access to American markets, seen as a way to protect their economies as long as the situation does not improve.

“I have the possibility of placing my money in the bank, but each month, this option becomes less and less attractive”, estimates Dahunsi Oyedele, 23 years old.

“Sometimes I invest in Risevest and have a first return in a week. Imagine getting 1% or 2% on 100,000 naira (208 euros) every week – it’s not much, but it matters a lot . “

After losing his job as a journalist following the pandemic, Dahunsi Oyedele paid his rent for a few months by trading cryptocurrencies.





And he is far from the only one to have turned to speculation during the Covid-19 crisis. The combination of mass unemployment, lockdowns, and for the lucky ones with underutilized savings, has created vocations around the world.

In the United States alone, more than 10 million new investors entered the markets in the first half of 2021, says JMP Securities.

Some of them were attracted by the buzz in January around the chain of video game stores “GameStop”, whose price soared when stock marketers on social networks ganged up against hedge funds.

And the new converts are getting younger and younger. The median age of Americans on Robinhood is 31; in India, Upstox claims that 80% of its users are 35 or younger, ditto for the Nigerian app Bamboo (83%).

To further lower barriers to entry, these applications authorize the purchase of fractions of securities, for example allowing payment for only one part of an Amazon share rather than the full title (more than 2,500 euros today).

Finally, some propose to multiply profits (and losses) via a leveraging mechanism.

– Flirt with risk? –

But if they democratize finance and often promise zero commission, trading apps also soap the board of inexperienced investors, some experts are alarmed.

In the United States, the market policeman (the SEC) is investigating whether these companies encourage transactions irresponsibly, through multiple raises and by giving the impression that investing is a game.

Its UK counterpart (the FCA) warned in March that young investors, many of whom are women and minority people in the UK, had the most to lose.

According to one of the studies of the authority, nearly two thirds of those polled would see their standard of living affected “in a decisive way” in the event of heavy losses. A far cry from the adage that you should only invest what you are prepared to lose.

“These new investors place their trust in new media (such as Youtube or social networks) to find advice and news”, finally notes the regulator.

For some young speculators, luck has already turned.

In Mumbai, designer Ali Attarwala, 30, took a break after a bad experience this year with cryptocurrencies. “These applications make it easy to buy speculative assets like cryptos, but they remain very volatile,” he told AFP.

Although he has also experienced ups and downs, Ishan Srivastava remains optimistic. “When I started my capital shrank by almost 50%,” he says. “I don’t see this as a loss, but rather as the cost of my training.”