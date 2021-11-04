SNCF and winter holidays 2022: TGV, Ouigo and Intercités train tickets now on sale

By Caroline J., Cécile D. Posted on November 4, 2021 at 9:48 a.m.

Good news for train enthusiasts! SNCF announces the sale of tickets for the next winter holidays. Since November 3, it is therefore possible to book your ticket on board the TGV Inoui and Intercités for trips made until March 27, 2022. If you prefer Ouigo, you can even book your trip until July 2!

While some are just starting to look at the Christmas and New Year holidays, others anticipate the next winter vacation. And that’s good since the SNCF To opened the sale of its train tickets for the winter vacation of 2022, expected from February 5 to March 7, depending on the area.

More concretely, it is now possible to book your trip by TGV and Intercités train, carried out between January 3 and March 27, 2022. The opportunity to imagine magnificent mountain stays to hurtle down the snow-covered slopes, after a white season due to the health crisis. Alps, Pyrenees, Massif Central, Jura or Vosges… the choice is yours! As the SNCF, for example, it is possible to reach Les Deux Alpes from Paris in less than 4 hours. Same distance between the capital and Alpe d’Huez or Villard-de-Lans.

Book your trains until 03/27/22 inclusive and plan your winter vacation now. 😍 Rather snow and mountains, breath of fresh air by the sea, or peace in the countryside? ⛷️🌊🌲

For the Ouigo train enthusiasts, the projections are even more distant since it is possible to book your train ticket aboard the famous low cost company until July 2 !

As a reminder, since September 13, SNCF travelers can no longer benefit from the reimbursement or exchange of their train ticket free of charge at the last minute. From now on, this cancellation must be done at least three days before departure.



