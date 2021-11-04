SocGen delivers better than expected profit in Q3, changes CFO, Company news

(Updated with details)

PARIS, Nov. 4 (Reuters) – Societe Generale on Thursday announced better than expected third quarter results, due to higher revenues from its corporate and investment banking activities and lower provisions for bad debts linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bank also announced the appointment of Claire Dumas as the group’s financial director, replacing William Kadouch-Chassaing.

Former auditor of Deloitte, Claire Dumas joined Societe Generale in 1998 and held the chair of Deputy Chief Financial Officer since September 2017.

William Kadouch-Chassaing is preparing to join Eurazeo where he will succeed Philippe Audouin as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer from next March.

Societe Generale, France’s third-largest listed bank after BNP Paribas and Crédit Agricole SA, said its net profit nearly doubled in the quarter, from 862 million euros a year earlier to 1.6 billion and thus surpassing the 952 million consensus achieved by Refinitiv based on analyst forecasts.





The establishment has also improved its 2021 forecast for its provisions. He now expects the cost of risk – which reflects the potential exposure to non-repayment of loans – to not exceed 20 basis points this year while he had previously expected a cost of risk of between 20 and 25 basis points.

In the third quarter, provisions fell 62.2% while net banking income rose 14.9% to 6.67 billion euros, more than the 5.85 billion expected by analysts.

The bank benefited from strong growth in its equity trading activities (+ 53%) while its revenues from advisory and financing activities advanced by 31%.

SocGen also said in a press release that it had launched a share buyback program of approximately € 470 million.

SocGen shares have gained 72.82% since the start of the year. (Report Matthieu Protard, French version Jean-Michel Bélot and Nicolas Delame, edited by Bertrand Boucey)



