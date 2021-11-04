Societe Generale confirms its recovery

These third quarter results were eagerly awaited. And they did not disappoint. Societe Generale has indeed published a performance significantly higher than the expectations of financial analysts, with a net income (group share) of 1.6 billion euros (+ 80% year-on-year),; boosted by revenues up 15% (year-on-year), cost control, “Impressive” in market activities, according to broker Jefferies, and a very low cost of risk (15 basis points).

Better still, the bank exceeds market expectations in practically all of its divisions (with the exception of interest rate and foreign exchange activities), with particular mention for retail banking in France (451 million in net income, or 15% of return on equity) and specialized financial services, such as its leasing subsidiary ALD.

These results therefore confirm the incredible remounted carried out by the bank in one year. While the share price has doubled in a year, they can be above all a new catalyst for the title, which also gains more than 2% at the end of the morning to more than 30 euros. The launch of the share buyback program, announced this summer, for an amount of 470 million euros, is also a serious supporting factor.

A bullish speech

Today, the bank is valued around 6.5 times its estimated 2021 profit and 0.47 times its net assets (still a discount compared to the sector average in Europe). The discourse of the bank, deliberately very offensive (bullish) since the beginning of the year, therefore finds its translation in the accounts.

However, the bank has come a long way. Formerly dominating the French banking landscape, champion of financial innovation, Societe Generale has largely lost its splendor in twenty years and is now largely behind its long-standing rival, BNP Paribas, including in its core business of market activities. . Unlike BNP Paribas, it did not know, and above all could not, take advantage of the 2008 financial crisis to strengthen its positions in Europe. It has found many restructurings as a lifeline to lighten its cost base and reduce its sources of losses.

A second wind

In a few years, the bank has seriously downsized in Europe, sold its asset management activities, including its nugget Lyxor, reorganized its corporate and market banking division (which recorded heavy losses at the start of 2020 ) to reduce its exposure to market risks, and finally began a major restructuring of its retail banking in France, with the merger of its Société Générale and Crédit du Nord networks.

The bank is now solid, with a CET1 solvency ratio of 13.4% (even if it looked bad during the last stress tests of the ECB), and profitable (12.7% in the third quarter). However, it must always find, if not a second wind, at least a good story to tell in the markets. Its good results, quarter after quarter, are already a nice building block. The publication of the third quarter will undoubtedly encourage the consensus to revise upwards its earnings per share (EPS) targets for 2021 and 2022, especially in the light of the good performance of retail banking.





The success of its transformation plan for its retail bank, especially the IT migration on a single system, makes it another powerful catalyst. Finally, the bank is proving to be more successful, including in terms of external growth. It hardly hides its ambitions in terms of online banking, via its subsidiary Boursorama which targets 4.5 million customers. In passing, the group is looking at the case for the takeover of ING Direct’s business assets in France, that is to say nearly a million customers (the majority of whom are dormant, only holding a passbook).

The bank wants to double in size in the lucrative car leasing business by negotiating the merger of its subsidiary ALD with the Dutch Lease Plan, “To give birth to the number one in Europe”. All in all, as Frédéric Oudéa, CEO of the group has often repeated, Societe Generale is clearly aiming for the podium of French banks. Now is the time to win back.