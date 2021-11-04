“Something broke between Ancelotti and Hazard”

The Belgian hasn’t played a single minute of the Champions League game against Shakhtar and some are starting to suspect a problem with the manager.

In the program El Larguero on the Cadena SER, the Spanish journalists analyzed the situation of Eden Hazard, again left on the bench by Carlo Ancelotti. The Belgian has only played in one of the four Champions League games and only played 45 minutes in October, 27 since the last international break …

Romero: “The way Jovic came into play illustrates this well and highlights what Mariano did the other day. As for Hazard, he warmed up most of the second half and Ancelotti gave him 0 minutes. Ancelotti is so careful with his players … During the last two press conferences he told Hazard: “If you want to play here, either you work hard, you change your attitude, otherwise you won’t play.” He Said it very elegantly, raising an eyebrow. That’s what I think he meant at the last press conferences. “

Carreño: “It feels like Hazard doesn’t rebel in this role, that he doesn’t mind not entering the pitch, not playing. He was almost better before, without us seeing him. Hazard is a very good replacement for Real Madrid. But two years ago he was among the top four players in Europe. “





Pulido: “It is very serious that the star player of the team does not play any more and is not even topical anymore, that he warms up and does not come in, that he is not decisive. Hazard is no longer news. Fans have gotten used to it. Something has broken between Ancelotti and Hazard as the way he treats Bale and Hazard are diametrically opposed. Hazard does the right thing unlike Bale . Yet the coach treats him differently. It’s very unfair. Today’s Bale laughs at Real Madrid and yet Ancelotti has defended him. And Jovic has 5 or 6 kilos to lose. “

Gallego: “Ancelotti must have a very negative view on him not to use it. If he preferred to pit Lucas Vazquez against Shakhtar, it must be because he has a terrible opinion of Hazard.”

Pinto: “The storyline is different now. He was never there before, now he’s here and he’s not playing. He’s been there for a while and he’s not making the most of it.”

Meana: “I don’t notice any expectation from the fans for Hazard, they never ask about him, they ignore him …”