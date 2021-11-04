Spain – They were bringing drugs by drone from Morocco

Several individuals suspected of having participated in drug trafficking between the Spanish enclave of Ceuta and Morocco were arrested on Wednesday. The drugs were transported in less than a quarter of an hour, by means of drones.

The Spanish police had been working on this file for months. This Wednesday, November 3, the authorities arrested many people who allegedly participated in smuggling drugs by drone between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, announced several Iberian media.





In 10 to 15 minutes, the drones made these journeys, unmanned, from Ceuta to Morocco, during which they could carry up to 25 kilograms of benzodiazepine pills. In the other direction (from Morocco to the Spanish enclave), cannabis and other drugs were also reportedly transported by the same means.

It is not known what the exact number of suspects are apprehended. They would be part of a group belonging to a larger organization, weakened by the death of its leader, shot dead last December. An event that caused “a change of structure and roles within the network”, Spanish media report.