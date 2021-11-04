Spanish cheese wins best cheese in the world in 2021

The victory, against a French cheese factory, was played by five votes.

The World Cheese Awards, which each year rewards the best cheese in the world, has just distinguished … a Spaniard! Olavidia, a soft goat cheese to be precise. He collected 103 votes, overtaking Wednesday at the last minute and by five votes another soft, French, from the Berthaut cheese factory, which won the money. A paradox for a prize rewarding a French specialty.

Read alsoFor the first time, the French consume more mozzarella than camembert

“Until the last cheese tasted, we thought we were going to be world champion», Reacts Christophe Prouvost, general manager of the Berthaut cheese dairy. Not “disappointed“, He adds, however, that the distinction is undoubtedly a”winkIn the country which hosted the competition this year, Spain.





“We are very happy, this will boost the reputation of the cheese factory, which already exports 30% of production to the four corners of the globe.», Continues Christophe Prouvost. The Berthaut cheese dairy, which employs 80 people, was created in 1956 by a couple of farmers who wanted to reproduce the epoisses which had almost disappeared from the region at the time.

“Rich, seductive and creamy texture“

British judge Jason Hinds said Olavidia, whose trade name is Quesos y Besos, had a “rich, seductive and creamy texture“; a taste “round and warm“CNN reports. “We are a small, modest cheese maker. Daily work is now rewarded», Welcomed Silvia Pelaez, owner of the producer of the Iberian winner.

The 33th edition of the competition brought together more than 4000 participants and 250 international judges (scientists, sommeliers, vendors). Spread over 88 tables, each expert tasted 45 different varieties. The competition could not be held in 2020 due to the health crisis. In 2019, an American cheese won for the first time in Italy.

SEE ALSO – “French gastronomy is losing ground”, warns the UMIH