Sporting Portugal destroy Beşiktaş / C1 / Gr. C / Sporting-Beşiktaş (4-0) / SOFOOT.com

Goals: Gonçalves (31e SP, and 38e), Paulinho (41e) and Sarabia (56e)

3-0 even before half-time …





… and 4-0 at the final whistle. Suffice to say that the match between Sporting Portugal and Beşiktaş, and counting for the fourth day of the Champions League of group C, did not make a fold. With a victory as wide as it is logical for the Portuguese, against the Turks last in the pool and already almost eliminated (six points behind Borussia Dortmund, second, and a goal difference of -10). It all started in the ninth minute with a post hit by Paulinho on a cross from Sarabia, before the same combination forced Destanoğlu to intervene. But despite this stopper by the goalkeeper and a double opportunity for his partner Larin, the goalkeeper had to admit defeat within half an hour of play against a penalty converted (and obtained) by Gonçalves.



Seven minutes later, the striker achieved the double in strength (Nunes assist). Then, it was Paulinho who made the nets tremble (assist d’Esgaio, who entered very early to replace the injured Porro). In the second half, the locals continued to dominate, and Sarabia drove home the point by taking advantage of a mistake from Destanoğlu moments after hitting the crossbar. If Ghezzal or Bragança then had opportunities, and if Souza was sent off, the score ultimately stayed there.

With a Sporting third with six points (tied with Dortmund), and therefore still in the race for qualification.

Sporting Portugal (3-4-3): Adán – Inácio, Coates, Feddal – Porro, Palhinha, Nunes, Reis – Sarabia, Paulinho, Gonçalves. Coach: Amorim.

Beşiktaş (4-3-2-1): Destanoğlu – Uysal, Welinton, Montero, Yılmaz – Souza, Hutchinson, Topal – Ghezzal, Larin – Karaman. Coach: Yalçın.