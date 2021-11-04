Squid Game: Netflix Rides the Wave, Adds Three Creator Films

Squid Game never stops feeding the web! We grant you, the series is such a phenomenon that many are fed up with red uniforms. Netflix, well aware of the planetary success, decided to put a layer back.

This Thursday, Netflix announced that its service had just integrated, in the United States, three films by the director of the series, Hwang Dong-Hyuk. And if we tell you about it, it’s because two of these feature films are already available with us!

For the curious and for those who have been seduced by the rhythm and the ingenuity of Squid Game, a small presentation is essential:





Silenced : Released in 2011, this feature film features actor Gong Yoo as Kang In-ho. This newly hired art teacher discovers that the school that just hired him is hiding a terrible plot. The establishment dedicated to hearing-impaired children would indulge in a terrible ritual and the man will begin to investigate.

Miss Granny : With this film, the South Korean director is interested in eternal youth. A 74-year-old widow miraculously regains her 20-year-old appearance and decides to change her identity to enjoy a new life.

The Fortress : Winter 1636. Without mercy, China tries to enslave Asia, but the army of king Injo refuses to submit. In order to preserve what remains of their past, these men lock themselves in a fortress while awaiting the final battle. The outcome seems inevitable, but these soldiers are ready to do anything to defend the honor of their land, their people and their king.

Even though Squid Game can be annoying with its ubiquity, adding these films can be a good move to experience a different (but exciting) cinema. Only The Fortress is still unpublished in our regions, but we can imagine that it will arrive soon, in the wake of the American announcement.