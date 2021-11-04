Stade Rennais won against NS Mura, Tottenham won for the premiere of Conte, AS Roma held in check by Bodo / Glimt

For the fourth day of the Conference League, Stade Rennais hosted NS Mura at Roazhon Park. Leader of Group G, Bruno Genesio’s men had to win to distance themselves from the standings on Vitesse Arnhem or Tottenham. At kick-off, the Rennais presented themselves in 4-4-2 with the duo Terrier, Guirassy in attack. The SRFC thought they would benefit from a penalty early in the match for a foul on Truffert but the referee did not budge (8th). The Bretons were pushing and Sulemana, well served by Assignon, could not find the frame of the head (24th). Just before the break, Santamaria saw his shot repelled by Obradovic (39th). When they returned from the locker room, Stade Rennais was pushing but was sorely lacking in efficiency in the last gesture. We had to wait until the last quarter of an hour for the situation to finally settle down for Rennes. Upon receiving a free kick, Badé with a header rose higher than everyone else and opened the scoring (1-0, 76th). With this third success, Bruno Genesio’s proteges had three lengths over Tottenham in the standings.





In the other game of the evening in this group, Tottenham for the premiere of Antonio Conte on the bench hosted Vitesse Arnhem. The Spurs quickly took control of operations by Son (1-0, 15th) before Lucas Moura, well served by Kane, made the break (2-0, 22nd). The London club took off following a goal against his camp Rasmussen (3-0, 28th). The Vitesse returned to the match four minutes later by the same Rasmussen (3-1, 32nd). Just before the break, Bero allowed his team to close the gap (3-2, 39th). Tottenham were reduced to ten per hour after a second yellow for Romero. At the end of the match, Vitesse Arnhem also evolved to ten with the second yellow card received by Doekhi (81st), before Schubert did not send off (85th). Thanks to this narrow success, Tottenham again seized second place in Group G and came back to three points behind Rennes. Finally, AS Roma who hosted Bodo / Glimt at the Olimpico owed their home crowd a revenge. But just before the break, Solbakken opened the scoring for the Norwegians (0-1, 45 + 1). Stunned, the Roman players equalized before the hour mark by El Shaarawy (1-1, 54th). Ten minutes later, the visitors regained the advantage by Botheim (1-2, 64th). At the end of the match, Ibanez allowed the Louve club to score again (2-2, 84th). With this draw, the Italian team climbed to second place in Group C.

Find the Conference League group rankings here.